Tucked discreetly behind electric gates on Foxrock’s Brighton Road, Woodland is a fine example of contemporary architecture. It’s a light-filled home softened by its sylvan setting, catering to the demands of modern family life. Accessed through the Avalon residential estate, it was constructed to the rear of one of the larger homes on Brighton Road in about 2018, and first came to the market in 2019 when it was seeking €2.45 million. It is listed as having achieved €2,298,364 on the Property Price Register, which would have excluded VAT paid at the time.

Designed by William Moore of Moore & Joyce in collaboration with Bright Design Architects, who oversaw the build of this five-bedroom detached house, it offers a substantial 324sq m (3,487sq ft) of bright living space, with well laid out interiors.

Its generous reception rooms and kitchen indicate that it is a home designed with entertaining in mind.

The fittings are high end, from solid limed-oak flooring laid as herringbone parquet in the reception rooms and solid granite paving surrounding the property, to the Fioranese Italian stone flooring in the kitchen and its Siemens, Liebherr and Miele appliances.

The double-fronted monochrome facade is simple, framed by mature hornbeam trees and a cobblelock driveway on its near 0.25-acre site. Inside, a vaulted entrance hall with a double-height window floods the space with natural light and gives glimpses to a leafy backdrop through panoramic windows.

The ground floor consists of a series of interconnected yet distinct living spaces. The drawingroom, anchored by a Lamartine limestone fireplace with onyx marble hearth, flows seamlessly into the diningroom via sliding pocket doors. Here, the space – which has a sleek wall-mounted electric fire – opens via sliding doors to a southwest-facing patio, creating a seamless indoor-outdoor dynamic. A separate TV/family room – currently used as a home office – sits adjacent to a stylish guest loo, while a bespoke oak staircase rises from the inner hall, which also houses a cloakroom.

The heart of the home is a contemporary dual-aspect Siematic kitchen, featuring a centre island housing a Miele wine cooler. Floor-to-ceiling storage units provide solutions for a busy family, while high-end appliances will cater to culinary enthusiasts. The kitchen flows into an informal dining space and again, the position of sliding doors to the patio blends indoor and outdoor spaces. A well-appointed utility room with Blanco sink, and a shirt rail for indoor drying, completes the ground floor.

Upstairs, a galleried landing, lined with a glazed balustrade and oak handrail, makes the most of the natural light streaming in from a double-height window. Five bedrooms lie on this floor, including the main bedroom suite with his and hers wash-hand basins, a separate toilet and a dressingroom. The property has five bathrooms in total, including a fine-sized family bathroom with an oval free-standing bath.

Designed to complement the home’s contemporary style, a sunken paved patio area with a central gas firepit and raised flower beds provides a sheltered space for outdoor entertaining. The level of thought that went into the design is evident from the placement of a shelter on the side of the prevailing wind, to protect guests from billowing barbecue smoke.

The garden backs on to the eight-furlong mark of Leopardstown Racecourse, offering an interesting backdrop. To the front, hornbeam trees provide structure and privacy, while Portuguese cherry laurel bushes run down both side passages – measuring 3m (10ft) in width – providing ease of access should new owners wish to develop the garden further.

A Biohort metal garden shed and a block-built counterpart offer more storage for all garden and barbecue accoutrements.

The current residents enjoy the proximity to Foxrock Village, with its boutique shops, restaurants and speciality food stores. Sporting enthusiasts will have access to Carrickmines Lawn Tennis Club, Leopardstown Racecourse, Foxrock Golf Club, and numerous other amenities. Excellent transport links – including the Luas green line at Carrickmines, the M50, N11 and various Dublin Bus routes – provide ease of access to and from the city centre and surrounding areas.

Woodland, which has an impressive Ber rating of A3, with buckets of entertaining space for a large family, in one of Dublin’s most sought-after suburbs, is now on the market through Sherry FitzGerald seeking €3.25 million.