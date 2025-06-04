Smart two-bedroom townhouse near UCD for €565,000

Address : 11 Nutley Square, Greenfield Park, Donnybrook, Dublin 4 Price : €565,000 Agent : DNG

Nutley Square, a distinctive brick-fronted residential development, is hidden away off the Stillorgan Road in Donnybrook, Dublin 4. Accessed from Greenfield Park (opposite the Nutley Lane junction) it comprises a series of mews-style homes arranged around a central courtyard, offering a sense of community and privacy. Constructed in the 1980s, it is now a mature, well-established neighbourhood, backing on to the grounds of UCD.

Number 11, a two-bedroom midterrace house, has just been listed through estate agent DNG. Extending to 75sq m (807sq ft), one of the nicest rooms in the brick-fronted home is the conservatory to the rear. Currently used as a diningroom, it has a large roof light overhead which tends to flood the room with light. The fact the room is not entirely glazed – as some conservatories are – means it won’t become overheated in summer months. From here, double doors lead to the rear garden, which is really a lovely low-maintenance space filled with potted plants, an interesting wall feature and space at the end for summer dining.

Kitchen

A separate kitchen - though with a convenient service hatch - lies just inside the front door, allowing the more formal living and dining spaces to flow into one another, though they can be closed off thanks to a set of pocket doors. Its neutral palette allows light to bounce around the livingroom, which has laminate flooring and a marble chimneypiece with an open fire.

Livingroom

There are two double bedrooms upstairs: one lying to the front and a second to the rear. Both are well-lit thanks to having two windows each, and both share a good-sized bathroom, which has a shower and bath.

Bedroom 1

Bedroom 2

Bathroom

Its Ber is D1, which new owners may want to address to improve its energy efficiency, and its annual service charge, for upkeep of the scheme’s common area, is about €734 per annum. There is parking for one car out front, with further visitor spaces in the courtyard.

Diningroom

Rear garden

The property is within easy reach of renowned primary and secondary schools such as St Mary’s National School and The Teresian School, and for commuters the location is very convenient, with several Dublin Bus routes to the city centre on the QBC up the road, while UCD’s Belfield campus, St Vincent’s University Hospital and Donnybrook village are all located nearby.

In excellent order, number 11 Nutley Square is now available for sale through DNG seeking €565,000.