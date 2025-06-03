Stylish, light-filled Stoneybatter redbrick for €525,000

Address : 64 Oxmantown Road, Stoneybatter, Dublin 7 Price : €525,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

In 2016, 64 Oxmantown Road was sold with a large garden site to the side. The new owners not only fully renovated number 64, but they also got planning permission to build a whole new house next door as an infill development.

Where the newly installed Peat House (named as such because the bricks used on the facade look like sods of turf) comes with a modern design, number 64 has retained the redbrick front that we associate with the terraced houses around Stoneybatter.

The current owners of the original Dublin 7 home, number 64, bought the house in 2018, shortly after its refurbishment. Although it was standing to attention at the time, after a couple of years they felt it needed a little bit more space on the ground floor to allow for a separate dining area.

“The room was a rectangular shape so we wanted to maximise the space as much as we could and get as much light in as possible which we achieved with the glass extension,” the owner explains. “We now kind of have that inside-outside feeling when you’re sitting at the table with the doors opening out to the yard.”

It not only throws more light into the house, but it’s also great for heat as the glass on the roof is made of walk-on solar-controlled panes. Other changes made came under the guise of a lockdown project, which involved the staircase being stripped of its carpet and the layers of paint underneath and repainted in Colourtrend’s Vicarage Gate.

Open-plan ground floor

Living area

Dining area

New glass extension

Bedroom

Murphy wall bed in second bedroom

Bathroom

The 64sq m (689sq ft) house is now back on the market through Sherry FitzGerald with a guide price of €525,000. The porch opens straight into the kitchen which is fitted at the front of the house. The floor and wall units have been installed around the front sash window and there is a built-in oven and hob, an integrated dishwasher and fridge.

This runs into the living area that has a cast-iron fireplace at the centre, with the dining space further back in the new extension on a tiled terrazzo floor. Doors open out to the south-facing courtyard, which feels completely private with a tall fence and a mature tree providing extra cover.

The metro-tiled bathroom is also on this level and has a double shower and heated towel rail.

The staircase is at the back of the house with more light pouring down from the rooflight at the top. Upstairs there are two double bedrooms. The larger of the two is at the front of the house and has wooden floors and a built-in wardrobe. The second bedroom is adaptable thanks to the installation of a pullout Murphy wall bed by Wall Beds of Ireland, allowing it to function as a guest bedroom that can be transformed back into a home office when the bed isn’t in use.

The commute to the far side of Dublin is getting on top of the owners, so they’ve decided to look further afield to make the trek to work less arduous.

After living in Stoneybatter for over 10 years as they previously rented there, they will miss the close-knit community and the access to some of the best restaurants and pubs in the city.