What will €290,000 buy in Kerry and Cavan?

Town

Ahalard House, The Old Road, Cahersiveen, Co Kerry, V23X593

€289,500, The Property Shop

Situated on the Ring of Kerry, this double-fronted C3 Ber-rated home oozes charm. The three-bedroom, two-bathroom, detached townhouse is situated in the centre of Cahersiveen and has views over the Daniel O’Connell Memorial Church. Stone-fronted, it has a separate kitchen and livingroom, each dual-aspect, as well as a separate utility. To the rear is an elevated deck area that catches the evening sun. Upstairs, there are three bedrooms, two doubles and a single. The principal is en suite. The property measures 68sq m (731sq ft), with parking on street.

Plus Decent Ber rating

Minus Very little outside space

White Lake Cottage, Tonaghbane, Ashfield, Cootehill, Co Cavan

Country

White Lake Cottage, Tonaghbane, Ashfield, Cootehill, Co Cavan

€300,000, Sherry FitzGerald Declan Woods

Only 4.5km west of Cootehill, with direct lake access and set on 2.5 acres, this four-bedroom, two-bathroom, detached house extends to 170sq m (1,829sq ft). It has three reception rooms, one of which has parquet flooring in a herringbone pattern, and a kitchen with utility and downstairs bathroom. Two of the house’s four double bedrooms are dual-aspect. The property features tongue-and-groove ceilings and tongue-and-groove polished floorboards.

READ MORE

Plus Fish for roach, perch, pike at this lakeside setting

Minus The E2 Ber rating will need attention