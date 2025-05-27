What will €290,000 buy in Kerry and Cavan?

Town
Ahalard House, The Old Road, Cahersiveen, Co Kerry, V23X593
€289,500, The Property Shop
Situated on the Ring of Kerry, this double-fronted C3 Ber-rated home oozes charm. The three-bedroom, two-bathroom, detached townhouse is situated in the centre of Cahersiveen and has views over the Daniel O’Connell Memorial Church. Stone-fronted, it has a separate kitchen and livingroom, each dual-aspect, as well as a separate utility. To the rear is an elevated deck area that catches the evening sun. Upstairs, there are three bedrooms, two doubles and a single. The principal is en suite. The property measures 68sq m (731sq ft), with parking on street.
Plus Decent Ber rating
Minus Very little outside space
Country
White Lake Cottage, Tonaghbane, Ashfield, Cootehill, Co Cavan
€300,000, Sherry FitzGerald Declan Woods
Only 4.5km west of Cootehill, with direct lake access and set on 2.5 acres, this four-bedroom, two-bathroom, detached house extends to 170sq m (1,829sq ft). It has three reception rooms, one of which has parquet flooring in a herringbone pattern, and a kitchen with utility and downstairs bathroom. Two of the house’s four double bedrooms are dual-aspect. The property features tongue-and-groove ceilings and tongue-and-groove polished floorboards.
Plus Fish for roach, perch, pike at this lakeside setting
Minus The E2 Ber rating will need attention