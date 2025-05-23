What will €275,000 buy in France, Spain, Portugal, Malta and Co Donegal?

Ireland: Co Donegal

Number 3 Drumhill, Portsalon, is a three-bedroom, two-bathroom C3 Ber-rated detached house within minutes of Ballymastocker Bay, a vista that can be seen from the balcony off its sittingroom on its first floor where the principal bedroom also lies. On the ground floor is a large open-plan kitchen/diner and the other bedrooms. The house measures 105sq m (1,130sq ft).

Price: €275,000

€275,000 Agent: DBG Boyce Gallagher

CGI of apartment building in Brittany

France: Brittany

This ground floor, one-bedroom, newly built seafront residence is one of 11 units in the development. Set in the heart of Brittany’s pink granite coast and within stone-skimming distance of chichi Perros-Guirec’s marina and shops, it extends to 47sq m (505sq ft) and features a spacious open-plan kitchen/livingroom that opens to a scenic terrace.

Price: €280,000.

€280,000. Agent: frenchestateagents.com

Spain, Costa Brava, Roses

Spain: Girona

Set on the hillside on Carrer Milà i Fontanals in Puig Rom overlooking the Canyelles Petites cove in Roses, this renovated three-bedroom apartment has a small kitchen and good-size diningroom. It also has a large terrace, with views of the bay and the fishing port, and is about a five-minute walk to the beach. The development includes parking and a communal sunbathing area.

Price: €275,000

€275,000 Agent: immobrava.com

Portugal: Madeira

A detached two-bedroom, two-storey Madeiran-style villa extending to 49sq m (527sq ft) in the picturesque parish of Gaula, Santa Cruz. Combining authenticity, charm and comfort, it has unobstructed sea views and scope to grow vines and climbing plants to enhance the outdoor area and increase the shade. Funchal airport is about 3km away.

Price: €275,000

€275,000 Agent: century21.pt

Malta: Gozo

On the north side of Malta’s more rural sister, Gozo, on the outskirts of the port, is this two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that while boasting countryside views is within walking distance of the town’s beach and eateries. One of just 10 units in a small block, the newly refurbished residence, 85sq m (914sq ft), has sea views from its 15 sq m terrace and is air-conditioned.