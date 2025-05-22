Address : Kincora, Avonmore, Foxrock, Dublin 18 Price : €1,900,000 Agent : Savills

Kincora, tucked into the quiet, tree-lined cul-de-sac of Avonmore in Foxrock, is the kind of house that reveals its scale slowly. From the outside, it presents a neat, symmetrical front with traditional red brick, but inside it feels more like a brand-new home. And a sizeable one at that.

It dates from 2004 and was purchased in 2006 by its current owners, who have raised their four sons within its substantial 423sq m (4,553sq ft). Now with an empty nest, they are downsizing locally.

There’s an abundance of space within this six-bedroom home, but it never feels overly large thanks to its practical and well-designed layout.

Hall

Kitchen

Kitchen, living and dining area is the hub of this six-bedroom home

Family room

The main reception room, complete with a bay window and marble fireplace, lies to the rear, benefiting from its southwesterly aspect. It’s a more formal space in contrast with the heart of the home: a generous open-plan kitchen, dining and living area that lies adjacent.

READ MORE

“It gets light from morning to evening and has really been the focal point of the house,” says the owner, of the pristine solid-wood kitchen by Neptune, which has recently been resprayed and houses a four-oven Aga and high-end appliances. There’s also a utility and bootroom here.

From the kitchen and dining area, two sets of French doors open out on to a granite-paved patio, with a lawn framed by tall, mature hedging allowing much privacy. It’s quiet and peaceful, with ample room for kids to kick a ball around, while adults can observe from a sunken patio. Its southwesterly aspect ensures sunshine all day.

Main bedroom

The house has five bathrooms

The house has a large space on the top floor with a multitude of uses

Snooker room

Rear elevation

Rear garden

Additional rooms include a family room, a dedicated study and a snooker room.

Upstairs, six bedrooms are spread across the first and second floors. The main bedroom has a fine en suite and walk-in wardrobe, with three further bedrooms on the first floor and two on the second. These upper levels are where the scale of the house is really felt; the top floor could easily lend itself to a home office, guest suite or teen retreat. It is currently laid out as a gym, and was used as a home office during Covid.

What’s appealing about this family home is not just its proportions but its condition, as it’s been very well maintained. Its B2 energy rating is thanks to recent upgrades, including triple-glazed windows, an efficient heating system, LED lighting and zoned underfloor heating.

Its location is another strong selling point. Avonmore is one of those small, settled enclaves in Foxrock that doesn’t get much turnover or traffic, and the property has a pedestrian gate in to the development, while out front there is easy access to the M11 and M50.

It is also within easy reach of several schools, golf clubs and village shops.

Kincora will appeal to buyers looking for a sizeable long-term family home in one of Dublin’s most established suburbs. It is available through Savills, seeking €1.9 million.