Five homes on view this week in Dublin and Co Wicklow from €450,000 to €1.395m

43 Foster Terrace, Ballybough, Dublin 3

€450,000, Karen Mulvaney Property

This two-bedroom, two-bathroom midterrace house is on the south side of one of the streets in Ballybough that leads to the Cusack entrance of Croke Park on St James Avenue. The E1 Ber-rated cottage extends to 131sq m (1,410sq ft) with a two-storey extension to the rear. It has a livingroom to the front, a second reception room that could be used as a bedroom and a kitchen in the return opening out to a small northwest-facing yard.

On view By appointment at kmproperty.ie

6 Upper Mount Pleasant Avenue, Ranelagh, Dublin 6

€795,000, Sherry FitzGerald

This end-terrace Georgian two-bed was once the family home of the Hackett family, who ran the Bretzel bakery across the canal in Portobello. The 90sq m (968sq ft) house, which is double-fronted with side entrance, opens into a broken-plan ground floor of a diningroom, kitchen and livingroom with the main bedroom looking south to Leinster Cricket Club. It is Ber exempt.

On view By appointment at Sherryfitz.ie

Apt 7, Sandycove House, Newtownsmith, Sandycove, Co Dublin

€850,000, Beirne & Wise

Set over the first and second floors of a building constructed about 25 years ago, this two-bedroom, two-bathroom, C1-rated duplex provides a front-row seat to all the seafront action across the street. Both bedrooms in the 109sq m (1,173sq ft) property are en suite and it includes a space in a private, gated car park and a lock-up as well as a shared south-facing terrace.

On view By appointment at beirnewise.ie

4 Kilteragh Pines, Foxrock, Dublin 18

€1.395m, DNG

This six-bedroom, three-storey detached house with art-deco detailing has a separate drawingroom, diningroom and kitchen with pantry. The Ber-exempt property, which extends to 261sq m (2,809 sq ft), would benefit from modernisation and includes a south-facing lawned garden that leads down to a communal green space and a small balcony at the top of the house, offering mountain views.

On view By appointment at dng.ie

Apt 2, Block 1, Delgany Hills, Delgany, Co Wicklow

€450,000, Knight Frank

This two-bedroom, two-bathroom ground-floor apartment opens out to a patio and on to a shared garden space. The C1-rated property, on the ground floor in a small development built in 2012, extends to 77 sq m (828 sq ft). It has an open-plan kitchen/livingroom, and the main bedroom is en suite.

On view By appointment at knightfrank.ie