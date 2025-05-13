Light and airy Georgian-style home on Merrion Road with €1.65m guide price

Address : 155 Merrion Road, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4 Price : €1,650,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

View this property on MyHome.ie

The double-fronted Georgian-style property at 155 Merrion Road offers the benefits of a high-quality contemporary build as well as the elegance of a period home.

Bought by the current owners in 2017, for €1.35 million according to the Property Price Register, the house had essentially been redeveloped by luxury developer Steven Van Den Bergh, who transformed the property into a light-filled, B3-rated home, and retained little more of the original build than its Georgian facade.

The imposing property, extending to 178sq m (1,916sq ft), is set well back from the road beyond a neatly landscaped front garden with an ample driveway. The home has the wow factor when you enter, with high ceilings and light pouring through from the rear.

Entrance hall and study

Study

Livingroom

Kitchen/living/diningroom

Kitchen

Living area

Dining area

Blue diamond-patterned tiled flooring is a lovely feature that flows from the front hallway into the large open-plan kitchen/living/diningroom to the rear. The pattern also flows into the study, which is just to the right as you enter the property. This is a versatile space, with an antique writing desk positioned at the window, looking out to the street. It has concertina doors that can be opened to create more space in the hall, or closed off for more intense study sessions.

READ MORE

The livingroom on the opposite side of the hall has herringbone-effect wooden floors and an open fire, as well as a large sash window – the same as those that feature throughout the house – and elaborate ceiling cornicing and a centre rose that mimic the period style.

Further down, off the hall, there is a convenient boot/utility room to the left with built-in hooks and shelving for coats and shoes and floor-to-ceiling cupboards to hide the washing machine and laundry accoutrements. Off this is a WC.

A door on the opposite side of the hallway conceals a deep, shelved walk-in pantry, also home to a double freezer.

To the rear is the L-shaped kitchen/living/diningroom, which is flooded with light thanks to framed floor-to-ceiling glazing looking out to the back garden, which has a southwest orientation, and is a real sun trap, the owner confirms. Ample planting in the tiered garden provides lovely views from within, and there is also a patio area where you can sit and enjoy the peaceful space. The developer also added a block-built shed to the bottom corner of the garden to house the water tanks and gas boiler.

Main bedroom

Bathroom

Back garden

The kitchen is well kitted out with features such as a built-in coffee machine, a wine cooler, a Rangemaster cooker and a Quooker tap. Three low-hanging pendant lights above the light-blue Silestone-topped island/breakfast bar create a nice feature.

Upstairs, light floods into the landing from a frosted-glass roof light with electric-blue squares in its corners. There are two double bedrooms to the rear of the floor and two to the front, with the main bathroom in the centre, with ornate black-and-white floor tiles.

To the front, the main bedroom is en suite with built-in wardrobes and drawers. Rather than cover the beautiful box windows with curtains, the owner uses the built-in wooden shutters in the bedrooms at night. She also likes how you can see the Poolbeg chimneys from the second bedroom to the front of the house.

The owner’s favourite thing about the location is its proximity to Sandymount Strand, which is a short walk away, and that buses to the city stop a few metres from the door, as does an airport bus. Now moving to a home with sea views, the owners have placed this bright and airy home for sale by auction through Sherry FitzGerald. The auction will be held online at 2pm on Thursday, May 29th. It has a guide price of €1.65 million.