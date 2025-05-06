Residential

What will €375,000 buy in Dublin 1 and Co Limerick?

A smart terraced house just off Mountjoy Square or a large Victorian on two acres on the edge of agri-hub Kilmallock?

4 Belvedere Square, Dublin 1
Alanna Gallagher
Tue May 06 2025 - 05:00

Town

€375,000, Remax Price

This is a small mid-1990s development built to the rear of Belvedere Court, off Gardiner Street Upper. The two-bedroom, two-bathroom mid-terraced house, which has vehicular access through Belvedere Court as well as pedestrian access via Mountjoy Square north, opens into a light-filled sittingroom, which is southwest facing and has an eat-in kitchen to the rear. There is a small northeast-facing back yard. Upstairs, in the C1-rated house, which extends to 68sq m (731sq ft), there are two double bedrooms, the main one en suite.

Plus City-centre location

Minus Kitchen and bathrooms would benefit from a cosmetic refresh

Gotoon House, Railway Road, Kilmallock, Co Limerick
Country

€375,000, Carroll Auctioneers & GVM Auctioneers

This elegant four-bedroom, two-bathroom, Victorian detached residence, formerly used as a doctor’s surgery, is on the outskirts of Kilmallock. Full of character, it boasts many original features including a tiled vestibule, timber sash windows, dual-aspect reception rooms, coving, architraves and four-panel doors. It extends to about 278sq m (3,000 sq ft) and is set on two acres of land. The interior of the Ber-exempt property needs modernisation. There are additional buildings in the courtyard that need to be remodelled and extend to about 185sq m (2,000sq ft).

Plus It is private on a large plot of land

Minus Both interior and grounds need a refresh

Alanna Gallagher is a property journalist with The Irish Times

