Stylish two-bed apartment in beautifully renovated period building in Dún Laoghaire for €850,000

The Clipper is on the first floor, with four tall windows looking out to Dún Laoghaire harbour

Address : The Clipper, 8 Anglesea, Crofton Road, Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin Price : €850,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

View this property on MyHome.ie

You may be thinking of downsizing from a sprawling Georgian pile to somewhere smaller and more manageable, but you may baulk at the idea of giving up the elegant style of living that comes with owning a period home. But what if you could move to an apartment that retained all the period features you love, including high ceilings, intricate cornicing and coving, and large sash windows with working shutters?

The Clipper is a two-bedroom apartment measuring 82sq m (882sq ft) and is one of just 13 units in a beautifully renovated building on Crofton Road in Dún Laoghaire. It’s Ber-exempt and is for sale through Sherry Fitzgerald, asking €850,000.

It’s easy to see why the owner of this first-floor apartment in the former Anglesea Arms Hotel was immediately entranced by apartment 8. With its four large sash windows looking out over Dún Laoghaire harbour and across to Dublin Bay and Howth, the Clipper (each apartment in the building has a maritime name) boasts an enviable view, and its large living/dining/kitchen area has room for both relaxing and entertaining. The two large bedrooms have fine en suites, and the long hallway leading down to the bedrooms and guest toilet has attractive custom-designed panelling.

Having lived in period houses most of her life, the owner found the move to the Clipper an easy transition, giving her comfort and elegance without the hassle of maintaining a big property.

READ MORE

Communal entrance hall to Anglesea

Hallway

Tall sash window overlooking Dún Laoghaire harbour with working shutters

Livingroom/kitchen/dining area

Kitchen/dining area

Livingroom area

The building’s renovation work was done by Bourke Builders in 2019, and they meticulously restored the many period features in the former hotel, including the original fireplaces and tiled inserts. The Old Mould Company brought the coving and ceiling roses back to their original glory, and interiors expert Emer Bourke sourced antique furnishings from far and wide for the show apartments (of which the Clipper was one) and communal areas of the building.

The residents of Anglesea share a superb, wide entrance hall with access from both front and rear, with a large, welcoming marble fireplace and a sweeping staircase with wooden balustrades that leads to the upper-floor units. There is also a lift. Residents have access to their own storage unit in the basement and a designated underground car parking space.

The Clipper is laid in oak parquet flooring, and the living/dining/kitchen area has ceiling heights of more than 12ft, with restored plasterwork throughout, tall skirting boards and feature marble fireplace with gas coal-effect fire. Two tall sash windows reach almost all the way up to the ceiling, bringing in lots of light and giving great views.

What appears to be a box encroaching on the centre of the living area is actually part of the hallway and a small utility cupboard housing the washing machine and dryer. It’s been built to a lower height to leave the entire ceiling visible, with its intricate cornicing. Although it looks somewhat incongruous, it does provide a natural division between the living area and the kitchen/dining area, and is tastefully decorated in antique graphic wallpaper.

Bedroom 1

Guest WC

Anglesea has views of Dún Laoghaire harbour and Dublin Bay out to Howth

The kitchen has wall- and floor-mounted white timber units, granite countertops, an attractive antiqued mirror splashback, and is fitted with Neff appliances. Off the hallway is a handy cloak cupboard, and the guest toilet at the end of the hall has a tiled floor, ceiling coving, heated towel rail and part-panelled walls.

[ Five homes on view this week in Dublin and Wexford from €275,000 to €1.25mOpens in new window ]

The two bedrooms have tall sash windows with working shutters looking out over the harbour, ceiling cornicing, centre roses and fitted wardrobes. The second bedroom has an en suite shower room, with fully tiled shower cubicle and bi-fold glass door. The main bedroom has an elegant en suite bathroom with monochrome tiled floor, antique-style slipper bath, ceiling cornicing and a centre rose.

Dún Laoghaire has excellent public transport options, with the Dart station and bus stops close by. The Clipper is conveniently located for walks along the west and east piers and on down to Sandycove, and close to the Pavilion arts centre and DLR Lexicon library. The boutiques and restaurants of Monkstown and Glasthule are also within easy reach.