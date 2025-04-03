Five homes on view this week in Dublin and Offaly from €250,000 to €985,000

24 Parkside Close, Balgriffin, Dublin 13

€525,000, Auctioneera

This three-bedroom, three-bathroom terraced property extends to 113sq m (1,216sq ft) and is within about a 20-minute walk of Clongriffin Dart station. The property has a separate livingroom and kitchen, downstairs WC and a large kitchen that opens out to a southwest-facing garden. The main bedroom is en suite. Ber A3.

On view By appointment at auctioneera.ie

41 Hermitage Drive, Rathfarnham, Dublin 16

€895,000, DNG

This double-fronted, detached four-bedroom, three-bathroom house is just a few streets from St Enda’s Park and within easy access of schools. It extends to 148sq m (1,593sq ft), has interconnecting reception rooms, a family room and a kitchen that opens to a conservatory. The main bedroom includes an en suite. Ber D1.

On view By appointment at dng.ie

12 Baggot Lane, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4

€895,000, Hunters

This detached three-bedroom, three-bathroom mews house just off St Mary’s Road has valuable off-street parking and a good-size west-facing back garden. In walk-in condition, the house extends to 103sq m (1,109sq ft) and is close to shops, schools and restaurants. Ber C1.

On view By appointment at huntersestateagent.ie

3 Prospect Hill, Donabate, Co Dublin

€985,000, Sherry FitzGerald

This four-bedroom, four-bathroom detached house is on the edge of the extensive Newbridge House demesne, outside Donabate village and a short walk from its train station. It is within easy reach of north Dublin’s best beaches. The 255sq m (2,744sq ft) home has mature planted gardens. Ber C2.

On view By appointment at sherryfitz.ie

Ballyegan Lodge, Ballyegan, Birr, Co Offaly

€250,000, Sherry FitzGerald Fogarty

Set on half an acre, this two-bedroom, one-bathroom Ber-exempt detached house has been gently restored to make the most of its period features, which include high gables and an oriel window. It was built in the mid-19th century and extends to 106sq m (1,140sq ft) and is about 3.5km from Crinkhill and 5.5km from Birr. Ber exempt.

On view By appointment