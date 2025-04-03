Residential

Five homes on view this week in Dublin and Offaly from €250,000 to €985,000

New to the market in Balgriffin, Rathfarnham, Ballsbridge, Donabate and Ballyegan

24 Parkside Close, Balgriffin, Dublin 13
24 Parkside Close, Balgriffin, Dublin 13
Alanna Gallagher
Thu Apr 03 2025 - 05:00

24 Parkside Close, Balgriffin, Dublin 13

€525,000, Auctioneera

This three-bedroom, three-bathroom terraced property extends to 113sq m (1,216sq ft) and is within about a 20-minute walk of Clongriffin Dart station. The property has a separate livingroom and kitchen, downstairs WC and a large kitchen that opens out to a southwest-facing garden. The main bedroom is en suite. Ber A3.

On view By appointment at auctioneera.ie

41 Hermitage Drive, Rathfarnham, Dublin 16
41 Hermitage Drive, Rathfarnham, Dublin 16

41 Hermitage Drive, Rathfarnham, Dublin 16

€895,000, DNG

This double-fronted, detached four-bedroom, three-bathroom house is just a few streets from St Enda’s Park and within easy access of schools. It extends to 148sq m (1,593sq ft), has interconnecting reception rooms, a family room and a kitchen that opens to a conservatory. The main bedroom includes an en suite. Ber D1.

On view By appointment at dng.ie

READ MORE
12 Baggot Lane, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4
12 Baggot Lane, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4

12 Baggot Lane, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4

€895,000, Hunters

This detached three-bedroom, three-bathroom mews house just off St Mary’s Road has valuable off-street parking and a good-size west-facing back garden. In walk-in condition, the house extends to 103sq m (1,109sq ft) and is close to shops, schools and restaurants. Ber C1.

On view By appointment at huntersestateagent.ie

3 Prospect Hill, Donabate, Co Dublin
3 Prospect Hill, Donabate, Co Dublin

3 Prospect Hill, Donabate, Co Dublin

€985,000, Sherry FitzGerald

This four-bedroom, four-bathroom detached house is on the edge of the extensive Newbridge House demesne, outside Donabate village and a short walk from its train station. It is within easy reach of north Dublin’s best beaches. The 255sq m (2,744sq ft) home has mature planted gardens. Ber C2.

On view By appointment at sherryfitz.ie

Ballyegan Lodge, Ballyegan, Birr, Co Offaly
Ballyegan Lodge, Ballyegan, Birr, Co Offaly

Ballyegan Lodge, Ballyegan, Birr, Co Offaly

€250,000, Sherry FitzGerald Fogarty

Set on half an acre, this two-bedroom, one-bathroom Ber-exempt detached house has been gently restored to make the most of its period features, which include high gables and an oriel window. It was built in the mid-19th century and extends to 106sq m (1,140sq ft) and is about 3.5km from Crinkhill and 5.5km from Birr. Ber exempt.

On view By appointment

Alanna Gallagher

Alanna Gallagher

Alanna Gallagher is a property journalist with The Irish Times

On the Money

On the Money

Our weekly personal finance digest will provide you with the insight you need to save money and make smart spending decisions