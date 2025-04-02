Light-filled redbrick terrace in Donnybrook for €995,000

Address : 1 Bushfield Place, Donnybrook, Dublin 4 Price : €995,000 Agent : Mullery O'Gara

Secreted off Bushfield Terrace, one of the culs-de-sac at the Ranelagh end of Marlborough Road in Donnybrook, Dublin 4, Bushfield Place comprises just six houses, laid out in two short terraces of three. One features Victorian redbricks, the other, later 1930s builds.

Number 1 Bushfield Place, now on the market seeking €995,000 through Mullery O’Gara, is at the far end of the narrow cul-de-sac. The three- to four-bedroom, two-bathroom home is a handsome redbrick that has large windows to wash it in light and a good balance of living space and accommodation.

It also has period features such as good ceiling heights, original fireplaces and picture rails.

It opens into a travertine-tiled hall with its interconnecting reception rooms to the left. These are roomy square spaces with honey-coloured polished timber floorboards underfoot.

The livingroom has a cast-iron fire surround and timber mantle and is washed in sunlight, for the front of the house faces southeast. Its original shutters in window box dispense with the need for curtains.

Fold-back double doors lead through to a second sittingroom that could also be used as a diningroom or home office. French doors open out to a small but exceedingly private patio that backs on to the Royal Hospital in Donnybrook, the grounds of which residents can enjoy during certain hours of the day.

Set to the rear of the house the eat-in kitchen also opens out to the patio. The cooking area is to the front and features units on both sides. This opens through to the breakfast area, which enjoys evening sun thanks to the installation of rooflights and a wall of glazing.

On the return is the first of its three to four bedrooms. The large single is adjacent to the family bathroom.

On the first floor there is a large double to the rear. The principal bedroom is to the front. This has been divided into two rooms, a double that opens through to a nursery and on into a shower en suite. This second bedroom could become a dressingroom or the next owner might prefer to open up the space to span the width of the property.

The house has a small front garden framed by mature lime trees and plenty of spring planting. In a few weeks the peony roses that climb around the front door will come into bloom.

Extending to 123sq m (1,325sq ft) with a D2 Ber rating, 1 Bushfield Place has access to residential permit parking on the street, but access is tight.