The doorbell to our apartment has been out of order for months. What can we do?

My husband and I bought an apartment in Galway city centre a few years ago. For the most part we’ve had a good experience and love its location. But for months now the doorbell to our apartment has been broken. We’ve raised it several times with the managing agent, but all we hear is that the system needs to be updated, so they won’t fix it until that update commences. We live on the third floor and are constantly having to go down when we think deliveries or guests are arriving. Is there anything we can do to get the managing agent to fix this issue?

The managing agent is appointed by the board of directors of the owners’ management company (OMC) and takes instructions from them directly. The board of directors will have the agent operate within the means of the OMC.

If the budget that was agreed at the previous annual general meeting is not fully funded, with members not paying their service charges, then issues will present. When there is insufficient funding and/or a lack of a plan for capital investment in the development, service delivery can fall short of expectations.

There are fundamental limitations in the way an OMC can get all the money it needs to operate for the year. An agent can only procure services with the funds the OMC has at its disposal.

If there is no plan for capital investment, such as a building investment fund (BIF) to inform the sinking-fund allocation, then surprises will constantly occur.

Paul Huberman

The OMC should present a BIF to all the members before an annual general meeting for transparency and to disqualify any other sinking-fund contribution that is proposed. If you and your fellow members reject the BIF then expect continued failures in services and a fall in the value of your property.

It is an expensive and time-consuming project to replace the intercom system in a development. All members need to be available to allow access, which is no simple task when there are likely to be bad debtors and unobtainable landlords frustrating progress.

Depending on the condition of the system, the handset in each property, the door intercom and the entire wiring may need to be replaced. There are new systems available, but be cautious of new technology that requires software updates on the system and on phone apps.

The OMC should arrange for quotations, and if the potential cost is significant then it should provide the members with the project information. If this was done, it would likely allay your concerns and inform you of the plan.

Raise this matter at the next annual meeting if your letters continue to go unanswered.

Paul Huberman is a chartered property and facilities manager and a fellow of the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland

