Edwardian with fine extension and long back garden on sought-after D4 road for €6.5m

Address : 59 Ailesbury Road, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4 Price : €6,500,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

Once the longest straight road in the city, Ailesbury Road is considered one of Dublin’s most prestigious addresses; hence its covetable position, along with nearby Shrewsbury Road, on the Irish Monopoly board.

Its substantial redbrick houses began as trophy homes for professionals and self-made men of commerce, who paid in the region of £1,000-plus for homes at the turn of the last century. Fast forward 100 years and these homes command anywhere in the region of €6 million to €12 million, depending on size and condition. The leafy road is also the main artery of the embassy belt, where at one stage 11 ambassadors resided and entertained in these period piles.

An examination of the Property Price Register for last year shows that of the 1,235 sales for €1 million and above, 81 Ailesbury Road came joint second, along with Censure House in Howth, both having achieved a cool €10 million.

Front hall

An extension was added in 2011

Kitchen and informal living space

Sherry FitzGerald has just launched number 59 Ailesbury Road to the market, seeking €6.5 million. Described as “an exceptional non-basement family residence”, one of the main selling points of the substantial 405sq m (4,350sq ft) house is its large rear garden.

READ MORE

This is divided in two, with 40m of formal gardens, beyond which lies a longer stretch, equating to 91m (300ft) in total, where its current resident played football as a child. To put its size into perspective, the longer stretch can accommodate a padel court, or indeed a tennis court, not to mention a home office, a golf simulator or a gym and wellness area. All of which will need planning permission, but there is precedence along the road for same.

[ Look inside: Temple Road grande dame with original features and outbuildings in Dartry for €6.75mOpens in new window ]

Dating from 1905, the property, which has been home to the same family since the 1970s, was extended to a design by architect Una McQuillan in 2011. This added a large kitchen and informal living space to the rear that is now flooded with light, thanks to overhead roof lights and a wall of glazing. “I think it’s the best feature in the house,” says the owner, adding, “it’s just lovely to get up and go down to the kitchen and look out at the garden, as nothing overlooks us and it’s completely private”. It’s a considerable size, and the kitchen/living space held two 21st birthday parties, where 100 or so guests danced away until the wee hours.

Diningroom

Drawingroom

In addition to the extension, the owners also retiled the entire roof, using reclaimed slates to the front of the property, in order to retain its heritage, and insulated both the attic and under the floors. This work, combined with a new boiler, gives the house a Ber of C2, which is a good reading considering the period house has open fireplaces and original windows – though these too have been given an upgrade as they have been fitted with a Ventrolla system to increase their performance.

Other works involved adding glazing to the interconnecting doors between a diningroom and drawingroom that now flood the rooms with light.

Principal bedroom

Bedroom 2

Though new owners will want to put their own stamp on the place, the bones of a fine period home are all here, including a fireplace in the front hallway, marble fireplaces in both the diningroom and the drawingroom – which itself has a deep bay window, echoed in the principal bedroom upstairs which benefits from a walk-in dressingroom, en suite shower room and balcony. A further bedroom with a bay window lies to the rear, and has an original art-deco mantelpiece and varnished timber flooring.

Rear elevation

The rear garden extends to more than 90m in length

Having six bedrooms in total (two of which are singles), the Edwardian property, which is one of the few period homes on the road that is not protected, has generous off-street parking to the front and side access that leads directly to the rear garden. This will negate the need to go through the house if the rear garden is to be developed, as many neighbours have done.

Its location, situated on the sunny side of one of Dublin’s most sought-after and convenient roads, is within an easy stroll to an excellent variety of speciality shops, restaurants, private schools and sporting amenities such as the Aviva Stadium, along with cricket, rugby and tennis clubs. It is also well served by many public transport links.