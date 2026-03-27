Sammie Szmodics ‘on the mend’ after being discharged from hospital

Republic of Ireland attacker Sammie Szmodics has said he is “on the mend” after he was knocked unconscious during Thursday night’s World Cup playoff semi-final defeat to the Czech Republic.

The FAI confirmed that Szmodics, having spend the night in hospital in Prague, has since been discharged.

Szmodics replaced Jayson Molumby during extra-time at the Fortuna Arena but soon after his introduction was involved in a heavy collision with Czech defender Stepan Chaloupek.

Referee Glenn Nyberg halted play while the 30-year-old received medical attention on the pitch before being stretched off, Harvey Vale coming on as his replacement for his debut.

On Friday morning, Szmodics tweeted: “Appreciate everyone’s messages. And thank you to the medical staff who acted so quickly to help me. On the mend.”

Gutted the way it ended. Fans and boys immense all evening !!



Appreciate everyone’s messages. And thank you to the medical staff who acted so quickly to help me. On the mend 🍀💚🤍



We go again COYBIG — Sam Szmodics (@SamSzmodics) March 27, 2026

The FAI added: “Following further tests and a period of observation, (Szmodics) has been safely discharged from hospital – and will continue his recovery under the care of the Republic of Ireland & Derby County medical teams.”

Speaking after the game, Hallgrímsson said: “Sammie was unconscious on the ground, but we have good doctors and they took care of him on the grass.

“He’s now at hospital and back to consciousness. He’s just being tested and checked and monitored and he will stay here tonight and hopefully fly back to Ireland tomorrow (Friday).”