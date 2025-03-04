What will €395,000 buy in Islandbridge, Dublin 8 and Co Clare?

Town

Address Apartment 22, Block B, Bellevue, South Circular Road, Islandbridge, Dublin 8

Agent Farrelly & Southern

Price €395,000

This ground-floor apartment is in the O’Mahony Pike-designed Bellevue, built in 2002 on an old mill site at one of the weirs of the river Liffey. This two-bedroom unit faces west but is surrounded by a high hedging. The property extends to 60sq m (645sq ft), has a C1 Ber rating and comes with a secure parking space. It’s a lovely location. The grounds have a commanding view of the river, and you can be in the Memorial Gardens, a park with playing fields, rose gardens and riverbank walks in about two minutes. The city centre is about 30 minutes by bus or 50 minutes on foot.

Plus The location is excellent

Minus The interior needs an upgrade

Cappa Road, Kilrush, Co Clare

Country

Address Cappa Road, Kilrush, Co Clare, V15E096

Agent DNG O’Sullivan Hurley Price €399,000

From the front this mint green-coloured, detached four-bedroom, two-bathroom bungalow conceals one of its main selling points – its back garden leads down to the Shannon Estuary. The D2 Ber-rated house, which extends to 135sq m (1,453sq ft), is on the Cappa Road, about 500m from the town centre. The rooms to the back overlook the marina at Kilrush and the waterway, where you might see some of the bottlenose dolphins that call the Shannon Estuary home. The house, built in 1968, is on just over half an acre of grounds.

Plus Watersports fans will love its proximity to the river

Minus The Ber is a relatively lowly D