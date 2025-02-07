What will €185,000 buy in France, Spain, Italy, Japan and Leitrim?

France: Vienne

This beautifully renovated cottage strikes the perfect balance between traditional and contemporary. The three-bedroom, two-bathroom property comes with a modern kitchen, large main suite and a lovely terrace for alfresco dining. Features include a classic terracotta-tiled roof, timber beams, pointed stone walls and a generous 140sq m (1,506sq ft) of space. Set on over two acres with several outbuildings. The airport at Poitiers is just over an hour away.

Price €172,800

€172,800 Agent laresidence.co.uk

Ireland: Co Leitrim

Number 13 Church Manor is a three-bedroom, three-bathroom semi-D in the village of Carrigallen in Co Leitrim. The stone-fronted property has interconnecting rooms on the ground floor, as well as a livingroom and a kitchen, both of which are dual aspect and light-filled. Upstairs there are three roomy bedrooms. The C1 Ber-rated house, which extends to 115sq m (1,237sq ft), is about equidistant to Carrick-on-Shannon and Cavan town. Dublin’s M50 is a two-hour commute away.

Price €180,000

€180,000 Agent REA Donohue Spring

Spain: Mallorca

On its sunny southern side of Mallorca in the small town of Santanyí is a top-quality, two-bedroom townhouse with a saltwater pool and a private patio with an east-facing terrace. The town and its golden sandstone buildings ooze Mallorcan charm and gives you restaurants, shops and a market all on your doorstep. A one-eighth share in the ownership of this 163sq m (1,754sq ft) property is on offer.

Price €189,000

€189,000 Agent myne-homes.com

Italy: Tuscany

This restored stone village house, laid out over three levels, is in the heart of the village of La Sassa. It has many special features, including exposed wooden beams and cotto tiles, but its terrace and westerly views make this centrally located home stand out. Tastefully restored, it includes new electrical and plumbing systems as well as new wooden doors and windows. The coast is a short drive away. Pisa airport is at a 75km distance.

Price €185,000.

€185,000. Agent larchitrave.com

Japan: Appi Kogen

Skiers keen to escape the European slopes could head east to Appi Kogen, one of the largest ski resorts in Japan. This two-bed log chalet, extending to 72sq m (775sq ft), offers plenty of charm. It is approved and certified for holiday rental, and the sale includes two annual season ski passes. The resort is adjacent to the Towada-Hachimantai National Park.