New homes make the most of sea views at Portmarnock scheme

Address : Skylark, St Marnock's Bay, Portmarnock, Co Dublin Price : €530,000 Agent : Savills & Noel Kelly Estates

The latest phase of Skylark in Portmarnock is being launched this weekend, Saturday, February 8th. The scheme, which includes three- and four-bed houses, is part of the St Marnock’s Bay development by Quintain in the north Co Dublin coastal village.

The Crest house type is being sold in this fifth phase of Skylark. The three-bedroom semidetached property has a floor area of 123sq m (1,324sq ft) and comes with a different design to the others in the scheme.

To maximise the view towards Howth Head, glass is a big feature of the property type, with a south-facing balcony off the main bedroom that has cedar cladding inside the vaulted roof and a glass front.

There are 20 units on offer in this phase, comprised of five two-bedroom apartments priced from €530,000 and five three-bedroom duplexes starting at €590,000. There are eight of the aforementioned Crest models available, with prices from €710,000, and lastly there is one four-bedroom semidetached house called Tidings that is priced at €860,000.

READ MORE

Diningroom

The two-bedroom apartments, with a floor area of 77sq m (828sq ft), have an open-plan kitchen/living/diningroom at the front. The principal bedroom has an en suite bathroom and there is another bathroom beside the second bedroom.

The three-bedroom duplex measuring 110sq m (1,183sq ft) has all of the living space on one level, laid out with the kitchen and diningroom opening up to the livingroom through double doors. The three bedrooms and two bathrooms are upstairs.

Open-plan living at The Crest

In The Crest, the ground floor consists of an open-plan space that houses the kitchen, livingroom and diningroom. Upstairs are the three bedrooms, with the main bedroom having the bonus of the balcony.

The four-bedroomed Tidings is set out over 158sq m (1,700sq ft) and has an open-plan kitchen/living/diningroom on the ground floor, with a second livingroom on the other side of the hallway. The four bedrooms and two bathrooms are upstairs.

Designed by architects BKD, each home is fitted with bespoke kitchens by BeSpace. Built-in appliances are included, subject to signing contracts within 28 days.

Bedroom with balcony

Joint agents Savills and Noel Kelly Estates expect interest to be very strong for this launch, going by past phases.

Portmarnock village is a 15-minute walk from the development, while the local Dart station is less than five minutes away on foot.

A linear park that will be set out over two acres is under construction for residents’ use and there is also a new 557sq m (6,000sq ft) retail centre adjacent to the scheme, which has a Centra store and a pharmacy.