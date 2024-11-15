Look inside: New high-end homes with neo-Georgian inspiration in Rathfarnham from €1.2m

Address : Silverbrook, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14 Price : €1,200,000 Agent : Savills

View this property on MyHome.ie

Work is well under way at Silverbrook, a new scheme of 22 houses just off Willbrook Road in Rathfarnham. In a suburb where land is at a premium, developer Dunmoy Properties managed to secure a site that backs on to Loreto High School Beaufort to accommodate these neo-Georgian-inspired family homes.

With prices starting at €1.2 million, it is likely that this development will attract those trading up, rather than those looking for their first home. The A-rated properties, being built by Howard Building Contractors, are due to be ready for occupation in February, with the next phase expected to be released soon after.

There are three types of four-bed homes on offer in the first phase including terraced, end-terrace and semidetached houses. There are two terraced available with a floor area of 220sq m (2,368sq ft) and a price tag of €1.35 million.

One of the end-terrace houses is being used as the showhouse, so has yet to be priced, but the other available end-terrace house, with an area of 220sq m (2,368sq ft), is for sale for €1.4 million.

READ MORE

The four semidetached houses in this phase range in size from 181sq m to 247sq m (1,948sq ft-2,659sq ft) and are priced from €1.2 million to €1.6 million.

Lounge

Livingroom

The semidetached units at number 1 and 2 are laid out over three floors, with all the living areas on the ground floor and the bedrooms on the first and second floors, along with a roof terrace with mountain views. The other six homes are set out over four levels. The living spaces are on the ground floor, with an additional lounge on the first floor alongside two bedrooms, with the other two on the second floor, and a study and roof terrace on the top floor.

Kitchen-dining area

Pantry

The interiors were designed by Elaine Mackenzie-Smith of Number 10 Design. The kitchens are custom-made by Fitzgerald’s in Dún Laoghaire to include Siemens appliances, as well as a walk-in pantry set behind sliding Crittall-style doors.

Coming with an A2 Ber rating, all homes have an Ecodan heating system and underfloor heating throughout.

The properties in this first phase have south-facing gardens with Italian paving patio areas to the rear and parking for two cars at the front.

Bedroom

Bathroom

Each property is being built with a high-strength, fibre-reinforced concrete that is poured on site. This should ensure that the homes have increased noise reduction, thermal efficiency and fire resistance.

Rathfarnham is a top area for school choices with Loreto, Wesley College, Alexandra College, Terenure College and the High School all close by for secondary school ages. For younger kids, Ballyroan National School, Scoil Naomh Pádraig and Rathfarnham Educate Together are also in the vicinity.

When complete, there will be a total of 22 homes at Silverbrook set out around a landscaped green area. There are viewings this weekend on Saturday and Sunday from 11am to 1pm with Savills.