Texas floods: Death toll rises to 82 amid risk of further flooding

Rescuers search for victims among the rubble near Blue Oak RV park after flooding on the Guadalupe River in Kerrville, Texas. Photograph: Jordan Vonderhaar/The New York Times

The risk of life-threatening flooding was still high in central Texas on Monday following a weekend deluge that killed at least 82 people, including children at summer camps.

Rescue crews are urgently searching for the missing, and officials said the death toll was sure to rise.

Residents of Kerr County began clearing mud and salvaging what they could from their demolished properties as they recounted harrowing escapes from rapidly rising floodwaters late on Friday.

Reagan Brown said his parents, in their 80s, managed to escape uphill as water inundated their home in the town of Hunt. When the couple learned that their 92-year-old neighbour was trapped in her attic, they went back and rescued her.

A few miles away, rescuers manoeuvring through challenging terrain filled with snakes continued their search for the missing, including 10 girls and a counsellor from Camp Mystic, an all-girls summer camp that sustained large damage.

Governor Greg Abbott said 41 people were unaccounted for across the state and more could be missing.

In the Hill Country area, home to several summer camps, searchers have found the bodies of 68 people, including 28 children, Kerr County sheriff Larry Leitha said.

Ten other deaths were reported in Travis, Burnet, Kendall, Tom Green and Williamson counties, according to officials.

The flooded Guadalupe River in Kerrville, Texas. Photograph: Carter Johnston/The New York Times

The governor warned that additional rounds of heavy rain lasting into Tuesday could produce more dangerous flooding, especially in places already saturated.

Families were allowed to look around the camp from Sunday morning. One girl walked out of a building carrying a large bell. A man whose daughter was rescued from a cabin on the highest point in the camp walked a riverbank, looking in clumps of trees and under big rocks.

One family left with a blue footlocker.

Nearby crews operating heavy equipment pulled tree trunks and tangled branches from the river. With each passing hour, the outlook of finding more survivors became even more bleak.

Volunteers and some families of the missing came to the disaster zone and searched despite being asked not to do so.

Authorities faced growing questions about whether enough warnings were issued in an area long vulnerable to flooding and whether enough preparations were made.

President Donald Trump signed a major disaster declaration on Sunday for Kerr County and said he would likely visit on Friday: “I would have done it today, but we’d just be in their way.

“It’s a horrible thing that took place, absolutely horrible,” he told reporters.

Mr Abbott vowed that authorities will work around the clock and said new areas were being searched as the water receded. He declared Sunday a day of prayer for the state. – AP