Five homes on view this week in Dublin and Wicklow, with prices ranging from €525,000 to €875,000

131 McDowell Avenue, Kilmainham, Dublin 8

Vincent Finnegan, €525,000

A three-bedroom, two-bathroom, brick-fronted terraced house in Ceannt Fort, extending to 72sq m (775sq ft). The property has a sittingroom and an eat-in kitchen, which opens out to a small garden. The main bathroom is on the ground floor, while the three bedrooms are upstairs; the main bedroom is en suite. Ber B3.

On view By appointment at finnegan.ie

7 Hawthorn Terrace, East Wall, Dublin 3

7 Hawthorn Terrace, East Wall, Dublin 3

DNG, €575,000

A smartly modernised double-fronted Victorian with a sittingroom set to the front and a good-size open plan kitchen to the rear that opens out to a surprisingly big garden. In its current layout it has three bedrooms, one of which is en suite, but one of these could also become a home office or playroom. It extends to 116sq m (1,248sq ft). Ber C2.

On view By appointment at dng.ie

READ MORE

18 Stonepark Orchard, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14

18 Stonepark Orchard, Rathfarnham, D14

Beirne & Wise, €775,000

This is a sizeable semidetached house with four bedrooms, two of which are en suite. On the ground-floor, the livingroom sits to the front with double doors leading to the diningroom and adjoining kitchen, which overlooks the garden. It extends to 122sq m (1,313sq ft) and also includes an attic room offering a further 24sq m of space. The house is in a cul-de-sac and near schools and green spaces. Ber C3

On view By appointment at beirnewise.ie

18 Willow Road, Dundrum, Dublin 14

18 Willow Road, Dundrum, Dublin 14

Auctioneera, €875,000

A midterrace three-bedroom home in walk-in condition. It extends to 171sq m (1,840sq ft) and includes a large open-plan kitchen/living/diningroom that leads out to the large, landscaped garden. It also has a sittingroom and guest loo on the ground floor, with three bedrooms and the main bathroom upstairs. There’s also a cleverly designed study area and an attic space with an en suite. Ber C1.

On view By appointment at auctioneera.ie

19 Sans Souci Wood, Bray, Co Wicklow

19 Sans Souci Wood, Bray, Co Wicklow

SherryFitzGerald Bray, €725,000

A 1990s-built four-bedroom semidetached house with sea views from all its front windows. Set on an east-west axis, it faces a large green. Upstairs, there are two doubles and two single bedrooms. The main bedroom is en suite and there is an attic room. Extending to 137sq m (1,474sq ft), it has a west-facing back garden. Ber C1.

On view By appointment at sherryfitz.ie