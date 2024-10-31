Five homes on view this week in Dublin and Wicklow, with prices ranging from €525,000 to €875,000

131 McDowell Avenue, Kilmainham, Dublin 8
Vincent Finnegan, €525,000
A three-bedroom, two-bathroom, brick-fronted terraced house in Ceannt Fort, extending to 72sq m (775sq ft). The property has a sittingroom and an eat-in kitchen, which opens out to a small garden. The main bathroom is on the ground floor, while the three bedrooms are upstairs; the main bedroom is en suite. Ber B3.
On view By appointment at finnegan.ie
7 Hawthorn Terrace, East Wall, Dublin 3
DNG, €575,000
A smartly modernised double-fronted Victorian with a sittingroom set to the front and a good-size open plan kitchen to the rear that opens out to a surprisingly big garden. In its current layout it has three bedrooms, one of which is en suite, but one of these could also become a home office or playroom. It extends to 116sq m (1,248sq ft). Ber C2.
On view By appointment at dng.ie
18 Stonepark Orchard, Rathfarnham, D14
Beirne & Wise, €775,000
This is a sizeable semidetached house with four bedrooms, two of which are en suite. On the ground-floor, the livingroom sits to the front with double doors leading to the diningroom and adjoining kitchen, which overlooks the garden. It extends to 122sq m (1,313sq ft) and also includes an attic room offering a further 24sq m of space. The house is in a cul-de-sac and near schools and green spaces. Ber C3
On view By appointment at beirnewise.ie
18 Willow Road, Dundrum, Dublin 14
Auctioneera, €875,000
A midterrace three-bedroom home in walk-in condition. It extends to 171sq m (1,840sq ft) and includes a large open-plan kitchen/living/diningroom that leads out to the large, landscaped garden. It also has a sittingroom and guest loo on the ground floor, with three bedrooms and the main bathroom upstairs. There’s also a cleverly designed study area and an attic space with an en suite. Ber C1.
On view By appointment at auctioneera.ie
19 Sans Souci Wood, Bray, Co Wicklow
SherryFitzGerald Bray, €725,000
A 1990s-built four-bedroom semidetached house with sea views from all its front windows. Set on an east-west axis, it faces a large green. Upstairs, there are two doubles and two single bedrooms. The main bedroom is en suite and there is an attic room. Extending to 137sq m (1,474sq ft), it has a west-facing back garden. Ber C1.
On view By appointment at sherryfitz.ie