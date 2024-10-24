Five homes on view this week in Dublin and Wicklow, with prices ranging from €595,000 to €2.2m

7 Whitehall Road, Churchtown, Dublin 14

DNG, €595,000

This three-bedroom semidetached bungalow has an open-plan layout; the livingroom leads through to the kitchen, which opens out to a 16m-long back garden where there is scope to extend. The property measures 86sq m (925sq ft) and is within walking distance of both Windy Arbour and Dundrum green-line Luas stops. Ber F

On view: By appointment at dng.ie

41 Cloisters Avenue, Blackrock, Co Dublin

Mullery O’Gara, €750,000

This end-terrace 1990s-built three-bed is situated in a sylvan setting just off Carysfort Avenue, with good transport links on its doorstep. It extends to about 96sq m (1033sq ft), has an open-plan ground-floor layout and the principal bedroom is en suite. It has a private, west-facing back garden. Ber C3

On view: By appointment at mulleryogara.ie

6 Hermitage Court, Rathfarnham, Dublin 16

Eoin O’Neill, €750,000

Extending to 150sq m (1,615sq ft), this detached four-bedroom house is a short walk from St Enda’s Park. Built in 1998 and near schools, it has a good balance of living space and accommodation. Along with a separate livingroom, there is a diningroom and sunroom to the rear which opens out to the garden. Ber E1

On view: By appointment at eoinoneill.ie

114 Sutton Park, Sutton, Dublin 13

Sherry FitzGerald, €675,000

Extending to 134sq m (1,442 sq ft), this is a four-bedroom semidetached house with an east-facing garden to the rear. It is a short walk from Bayside Dart station, and is about the same distance to the off-road coastal cycle path and walkway that takes you to Sutton Cross in one direction and the city centre in the other. Ber G

On view: By appointment at sherryfitz.ie

1 Glenair Manor, Delgany, Co Wicklow

Knight Frank, €2.2 million

A sizeable five-bedroom detached property, extending to 334sq m (3,600sq ft), set on an acre of grounds that is just a short walk from Delgany village. Surrounded by mature trees for maximum privacy, it opens into a large entrance hall, with almost all of its ground-floor rooms interconnecting. Two of its five bedrooms are en suite. Ber B3

On view: By appointment at knightfrank.ie