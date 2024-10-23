Luxury in Lucan: freshly fitted-out five-bed for €1.275m

Address : 42 Rokeby Park, Lucan, Co Dublin Price : €1,275,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

The owners of this detached five-bedroom home in Rokeby Park, a low-density, expansive development built by O’Flynn Capital Partners in Lucan, Co Dublin, bought it in 2019. Although it was already in good order, they embarked on a complete interior renovation that transformed the house into the high-end home it is today. Number 42 Rokeby Park is being brought to market by Sherry FitzGerald, seeking €1.275 million.

Influenced by high-end hotels and resorts they had visited in Dubai, the owners wanted every room in the house to ooze style and they have certainly achieved that. As well as redecorating, they also added an extension. Now the front porch is covered and has an extra-high door leading into the entrance hall.

Large mirrors adorn the walls, surrounded by new panelling in the hallway. To the left is a sittingroom with built-in units flanking the fireplace. On the right is a study, with handsome built-in walnut shelves, which currently serves as a music room.

All the bathrooms were renovated and feature showstopping fixtures and high-end tiling. There are five luxurious bathrooms throughout the three floors of the 263sq m (2,830sq ft) A-rated property.

Hallway. Photographs: Ronan Melia

Sittingroom

Study

A shortage of space for entertaining prompted the renovation of the back of the house, where a superb space has been created, extending far into the garden. Dark-grey porcelain tiles run from the interior out to the patio; the mood here is moody and masculine, with a long dining table and a television mounted on a ribbed, panelled wall suspended over a long gas inset fire. A clever addition to the dining area is a long, tall unit behind ribbed doors that slide open to reveal a comprehensive home bar on one side and a series of shelves holding all the serving ware on the other.

The kitchen is from Cawleys, has a Quooker tap, quartz countertops and an Insinkerator food disposal unit. This room was redesigned by the owners as was the utility room, which offers an impressive array of fitted cabinets.

Kitchen

Dining area with concealed bar

Living area

At the end of the extension, 3m-high doors slide open on to the garden, which is another great space for entertaining, and, like the house, has been thoroughly revamped. The owners changed the sloping aspect of the original garden, levelling it and reinforcing it with a wall at its end. Raised zinc planters, lots of lights and water features add to the atmosphere; the owner likes to relax in the hot tub after a strenuous round of golf. There’s a sauna and an impressive barbecue set-up as well as an outdoor stove on the patio and a small home office or games room.

Back in the house, there are four bedrooms on the first floor, two of which are en suite, while all the bedrooms have high-quality built-in wardrobes. One of the bedrooms has been fitted out as a dressingroom.

Main bedroom

Garden

Hot tub in garden

The main suite on the second floor is a delightful, beautifully decorated retreat. It’s dual aspect with one of the Velux windows opening out to create a mini balcony. A row of wardrobes is concealed behind the bed and there’s an en suite, too.

The owners are moving on to a renovation project closer to the city, where the family is spending more time as their children grow older. They will miss the private, peaceful location and Lucan with its local shops and village appeal. It’s sure to prove attractive to families with the nearby schools of King’s Hospital, Castleknock College and Mount Sackville. It’s also just a few minutes’ drive to the N4 and then on to the M50.