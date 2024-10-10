Head of property Peter Dargan remembered as knowledgeable, kind and generous

What Peter Dargan did not know about the property scene in Ireland was not worth knowing. The same could be said of the people Dargan knew in the property sector; his contacts in the industry were second to none. Key to his success as the head of property at The Irish Times was his ability to manage the complex set of relationships that come with the property brief with consummate professionalism and a light touch. In his gentle way, he had a remarkable capacity to bring people along with him, whether they were clients or colleagues.

When Dargan started working with The Irish Times in 1987, the property sector was on the precipice of a series of major booms. Over the following four decades, Dargan was instrumental in ensuring that advertising in the property sector became a major source of revenue for this newspaper title. In an industry which has been turned inside out over the last few years, Dargan was able to ensure many clients stayed loyal, knowing they were dealing with a person of integrity whom they could trust to deliver on their campaigns and who truly cared about their success.

Dargan’s colleagues remember him as an immensely likable and kind person, always immaculately turned out and courteous to a fault. He cared deeply about The Irish Times and he was an exemplary ambassador for our brand. To the end, he remained passionate about the future of the property market. His wealth of knowledge was always generously shared, and he took great pleasure in helping younger colleagues to flourish under his guidance.

He is a great loss to The Irish Times and to the world of Irish advertising. He will be remembered with huge respect and fondness.