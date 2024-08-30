A quiet life in Milltown: Detached four-bed in cul-de-sac for €1.595m

Address : 9 Palmerstown Grove, Milltown, Dublin 6 Price : €1,595,000 Agent : DNG Terenure

Palmerstown Grove is a quiet cul-de-sac tucked away at the end of Prospect Lane, just off the Milltown Road. The current owners bought the detached four-bed at number 9 in 2011 and have since made some decorative upgrades as most of the heavy lifting had been done the year before they bought it, when new bathrooms and a new kitchen were installed.

It’s a beautifully presented home, with accents of pale and smoky blues against cool white and grey interiors throughout. It’s an approach that works well, adding a real sense of balance and coherence to what is a lovely home. The home, which extends to 167sq m (1,798sq ft) with a D1 Ber, is for sale through DNG, seeking €1.595 million.

Grey-framed windows painted, a gravelled drive with parking for two cars and a variety of palms, maples and acers set the scene at the front door of the detached redbrick property. The porch is enclosed and opens into a long, bright hall with oak floors and a guest WC at its end.

A sittingroom lies to the right of the hallway, with a wood-burning fire, custom-made cabinets either side of the fireplace and a charming box bay window to the front. On the other side of the hall is a bright room that would work as a den, a playroom or a home office.

The kitchen/diningroom is a stunning space, with a wall of windows overlooking the garden and an Italian kitchen with pale quartz countertops. While this had already been installed when the owners moved in, they added larder-type units to make up for the lack of a utility and installed a huge island.

Double doors open on to the garden, which the owners redid during Covid, turning the space into another room to hang out in. The patio was extended to create a seating area that gets the full benefit of the garden’s sunny, south-facing aspect. They laid AstroTurf and planted exotic plants such as black bamboo, pygmy, windmill and lady palms, and a tall silver birch has been trained to act as a canopy. Garden designer Paul Martin sought to create an oasis that would make for a tranquil escape; it works, particularly with night-time spot lighting that illuminates the space in the evenings.

Upstairs are four bedrooms and a family bathroom. The main bedroom lies to the front of the house and shares the same box projection as the sittingroom. It has an en suite. A pretty Chinoiserie wallpaper adds interest to one wall, and the colour scheme on this floor follows the unified theme throughout the property, of fresh whites and moody blues. One of the bedrooms has a long, built-in desk and shelving under the window and a pull-down bed the owners had custom-built.

The owners are moving on to a period property, but say they will truly miss living on what they describe as “a sweet, safe street” that regularly has won awards from Dublin City Council for its landscaping, all done by neighbours, they say. The location will be a key selling point, which the owners describe as “tucked away, but close to everything”. It’s just off the Milltown Road and within easy walking distance of Ranelagh, Rathmines and Milltown. Wilde & Greene is the nearest coffee shop and Gonzaga and Alexandra College are also close by.