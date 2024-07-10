High-end apartment at modern Donnybrook scheme for €1.2m

Address : 43 Donnybrook Gardens, Greenfield Park, Donnybrook, Dublin 4 Price : €1,200,000 Agent : DNG

An apartment at Cairn’s high-end Donnybrook Gardens development in Dublin 4 has arrived to the second-hand market. Extending to 124sq m (1,335sq ft) with an A Ber rating, the first-floor apartment benefits from a luxury fit-out throughout.

Number 43 Donnybrook Gardens was bought new in March 2023 by a busy, professional couple who are now looking to buy a larger home in the area. The Property Price Register records the selling price as €990,110, however, the total cost for the owners would have been in the region of €1.24 million once the 13.5 per cent VAT rate charged on new properties was factored in. It is now on the market in turnkey condition, seeking €1.2 million through DNG.

Previously marketed as a “two-bed plus study” unit, the size of the study means it qualifies as a third bedroom, but its narrow layout is far more suited to a study and seating area. Located off the open-plan kitchen and living space, it offers a lovely space from which to work, with light and direct access to the wraparound balcony through a sliding glazed door.

The sleek, streamlined kitchen features handleless units and a central island delineating it from the dining and living areas, with twin pendant lights overhead.

The open-plan space is laid out with the dining area in its centre and a living area on the opposite side from the kitchen. It is bathed in light thanks to French doors to the balcony off the kitchen and a large sliding door from the living area.

Kitchen and dining area

Living area

There are two double bedrooms in the apartment, an en suite off the principal, and the main bathroom. There’s also a handy utility space off the kitchen.

With work schedules that saw the owners leaving early in the morning and returning late in the evening, the property shows no sign of wear and tear. It is likely to appeal to downsizers, moving from the capital’s affluent suburbs.

The development offers a number of perks to its residents, including an on-site 24-hour gym and a residents’ lounge where people can meet. There are many social events held there, such as cocktail nights, the owner says. The building also has a 24-hour concierge service.

Bedroom

Outdoors, there are lawned communal gardens as well as a herb and vegetable garden which residents can pick from rather than going to the shop for fresh produce.

Communal garden

Each apartment has a designated parking space as well as a storage locker and access to a communal bike store.

For getting around, a number of bus routes into the city centre stop nearby and Sydney Parade Dart station is about a 20-minute walk from Donnybrook Gardens.