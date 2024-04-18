Bright, well-located two-bed penthouse in Milltown for €695,000

Address : 111 Milltown Hall, Mount St Anne's, Milltown, Dublin 6 Price : €695,000 Agent : Mullery O'Gara

The perennially popular apartments and houses at Mount St Anne’s in Milltown, built on land acquired by Michael Cotter’s Park Developments from the Sisters of Mercy in the 1990s, still look fresh. The apartment blocks, designed by O’Mahony Pike Architects, have weathered their two decades well and now stand serenely in exceptionally well-maintained gardens and open green spaces.

Milltown Hall, to the rear of the development, is a five-storey series of apartments, and Mullery O’Gara is bringing number 111, a two-bed penthouse apartment, to the market seeking €695,000. It is in immaculate condition, with very little needing to be done, though new owners may wish to upgrade the bathrooms.

It’s a generous 102sq m (1,104sq ft) with an impressive Ber rating of B3. Once you have exited the lift and are through the front door, there’s a small hallway with built-in storage, off which is the main bedroom with en suite. With built-in wardrobes cleverly aligned with the en suite, it allows for a clutter-free bedroom with built-in oak headboard and nightstands. Floor-to-ceiling windows have two doors that open on to the south-facing terrace.

Living area with gas fire

Kitchen with Cherrywood counters and splash backs

Dining area

The main living area also faces south, benefits from access to the terrace, which has great views over the apple blossom trees on the circular green below, the playing fields of Alexandra College and the Dublin mountains in the distance. This is a light-filled space, with solid maple flooring, and is complemented by a handsome white stone gas fireplace with slate surround.

READ MORE

The kitchen follows the open-plan layout with a galley style, albeit on both walls. There’s a beautiful cherrywood used for the countertops and splashbacks that the photos do not do justice. All essential appliances are integrated into the many base units in this kitchen, which has a Neff oven and microwave, a pull-out pantry unit and a large wine rack, which is just waiting to be filled by a new owner.

Bathroom

Main bedroom

En suite bathroom

Second bedroom

Leading from the kitchen is an airy dining area that could be kept as it is, or converted into a home office or another living area. It faces north and has a narrow terrace. The views over the city skyline are extensive, from the Poolbeg chimneys to the green dome of the Pepper Canister Church on Mount Street Crescent. It would be a great spot for hosting dinners with the lights of the city shining at night.

A second bedroom and another bathroom with shower make up the rest of the penthouse. The bedroom opens on to the same north-facing terrace as the dining room and has built-in wardrobes too. There’s a hot press with additional storage and there are two parking spaces that come with the penthouse in the underground car park.

Milltown Hall is a couple minutes’ walk to the secure gate that opens near the Milltown Luas green line stop, making it a breeze to get into town. On the other side of the development is a convenient clutch of shops including a Spar, and the well-known Wilde and Green cafe and food shop. Dundrum Town Centre is a short spin by car and the villages of Ranelagh and Donnybrook are both within easy walking distance. There are plenty of amenities within the immediate area, including the popular Dodder Walk and Milltown Golf Club.