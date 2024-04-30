Turnkey two-bed with attic office in East Wall for €395,000

Address : 26 Moy Elta Road, East Wall, Dublin 3 Price : €395,000 Agent : Aidan Daly Auctioneers

View this property on MyHome.ie

Number 26 Moy Elta Road in East Wall, a two-bedroom redbrick terrace with an attic conversion, was previously renovated to a high standard and is now being presented to the market in turnkey condition by its current owners, who also made some upgrades to it along the way.

The facades on Moy Elta Road exhibit the tastes of longer-term residents and those new to the area, some with more modern doors and quirky number fonts, suggesting the location’s popularity with younger buyers.

The current owners, a young couple who have one child, bought the house for €362,500 in 2019, according to the Property Price Register, having previously rented in the area. They were attracted to its proximity to the city centre and the coast at Clontarf (an eight-minute cycle away), as well as the development in the area at North Wall quay and the docklands. Now moving in search of more space, they are placing this 84sq m/904sq ft (plus the attic room) home, with a C1 Ber, on the market through Aidan Daly Auctioneers, seeking €395,000.

Living area. Photograph: Derek Skehan

Kitchen and dining area. Photograph: Derek Skehan

With a small yard of loose stones to the front, the house has a green door with a small porch inside. Through a modern wooden door is the living area from where the open-plan space stretches the whole width of the ground floor, also encompassing the kitchen and dining area to the rear. The living area has a six-over-six grided double-glazed window out to the front, with laminate wood flooring and a built-in floating media unit under the television, flanked by built-in shelving.

READ MORE

[ Vibrant, double-fronted detached home in Donnybrook for €2.95m ]

The kitchen is a sleek affair with extensive glossy no-handle units providing ample storage; there is a utility cupboard housing the washing machine with shelving above. The kitchen countertops are white marble-effect and there is a grey metro-tile splashback. The owners had a loo removed to the back of the space to enhance the dining area, which now comfortably accommodates a large dining table with two pendant lights above it.

There is a small terrace to the rear, which the owners floored with durable, composite-wood decking. They have also added an outdoor mirror to give the illusion of more space from inside.

Main bedroom. Photograph: Derek Skehan

Dressingroom. Photograph: Derek Skehan

Second bedroom. Photograph: Derek Skehan

Attic office room. Photograph: Derek Skehan

Terrace to the rear

Upstairs, the plush grey carpet of the landing continues into the main bedroom to the rear. This is a good-sized restful space, off which is a walk-in wardrobe with rails and shelving. The second bedroom is to the front of the house; currently a nursery, it has dark laminate-wood floors and built-in white wardrobes with gold handles. The fully tiled main bathroom is accessed from the centre of the landing, featuring a bath, a high-gloss vanity unit and separate storage unit.

Up another flight of stairs, the attic has been converted to an office. There is a small landing outside it, with under eaves storage, and the office sits beyond a doorway, with a desk positioned under a glazed window and a perfectly proportioned corner sofa occupies the rest of the room, doubling as a pull-out bed for guests.

As well as being in walking distance from the city centre, the 130 bus stops nearby and Clontarf Dart station and the Luas green line stop at the 3Arena area are also within reach. Locally, there is a pharmacy, a butcher shop and a convenience store at the top of the road, while Lidl is less than a five-minute walk away. East Road cafe, popular with the current owners, is also close by.