Four-bed period house and mews a short walk from Greystones for €975,000

Address : Sorrento, Church Road, Greystones, Co Wicklow Price : €975,000

The chief attraction of a house in Greystones, Co Wicklow, is its location. Sorrento is a detached house set back from Church Road on a third of an acre a short walk from Greystones town centre. The 1914 four-bed with a separate mews has a number of period features – cast-iron fireplaces with decorative tiles inset, high ceilings, coving and picture rails – but new owners will need to give it an overhaul. This could cost €350,000-€500,000 or more, depending on what new owners want to do, says selling agent Derrick McGovern.

Sorrento, Church Road, Greystones, Co Wicklow, a 141sq m (1,518sq ft) four-bed with a 51sq m (550sq ft) mews, is for sale through McGovern Estates, seeking €975,000. It has a G Ber rating.

Sorrento has not been lived in for five years. However, the adjacent mews house was rented for €1,200 a month up to two months ago.

Drawingroom

Livingroom

Kitchen

Sorrento is a short distance from St Patrick’s Church of Ireland on the road into Greystones: down a laneway bordered by high hedges, it’s not visible from the road. It has a simple layout: a drawingroom on the left, livingroom on the right, a kitchen at the back of the house, a laundry room and a bathroom. Upstairs are four bedrooms – three doubles and a single – and a bathroom.

The drawingroom on the left of the front hall is dual aspect and has a black cast-iron fireplace with red tiles inset; the livingroom on the right is also dual aspect and has a fireplace with pretty green tiles inset. The kitchen at the back has a terracotta-tiled floor and relatively new kitchen units.

The entrance to the mews used to be from the kitchen, through a wall that’s now bricked up; new owners could, in theory, open this up and turn Sorrento back into a single house. A door at the end of the front hall opens on to steps down to the back of the house.

Upstairs, all of the bedrooms are dual aspect. The three double bedrooms have original white cast-iron fireplaces; the single bedroom, like the front hall below it, has a regular window and a porthole window at the side. The toilet looks to be original to the house and the bathroom has an original clawfoot bath.

Mews

The separate mews house has an open-plan livingroom with a cast-iron fireplace and a Velux window over it, a galley kitchen off it, two bedrooms and, up a few steps, a fairly modern tiled bathroom. It’s a good-sized space that could be a grandparent flat or provide new owners with an income. It has a separate entrance through a door in the front garden.

The garden is mostly to the front of the house with a large lawn, lots of trees and overgrown bushes concealing a stone wall around the perimeter. There’s lots of room to park in ground at the front of the house.

Sorrento is a short walk from the centre of Greystones. The sea is nearby, and a path on the opposite side of Church Road, a few doors down from Sorrento, leads across the Dart line towards Greystones seafront.