Classic Kenny-built four-bed with room to improve in Mount Merrion for €1.25m

Address : 5 Sycamore Road, Mount Merrion, Co Dublin Price : €1,250,000 Agent : Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty

Having stood the test of time for almost a century, Kenny-built homes in Mount Merrion have been in demand since the Limerick builder transformed what were a number of fields into well-built houses with decent sized gardens.

Houses here tend to be homes for life, only changing hands when a family with an empty nest are downsizing, making room for another brood to call the place home, and number 5 Sycamore Road is a prime example.

Houses such as this do not stay on the market long. “Sycamore Road is one of the most sought-after roads in Mount Merrion as it is a quiet, wide, tree-lined road adjacent to the shops on the Rise, which are a focal point for Mount Merrion,” says selling agent Robert Lawson of Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty.

Livingroom

Garden view from the livingroom

Diningroom

Kitchen/breakfastroom

Breakfastroom is bathed in light

When John Kenny developed homes here, decent-sized gardens were one of the real selling points and almost 100 years later this still holds true. At number 5 the back garden stretches to a considerable 34m (111ft) with the bonus of a west-facing aspect. This allows scope to extend the 141sq m (1,517sq ft) property as many neighbours have done – subject to the usual planning requirements.

The classic double-fronted house – complete with its signature bay window – standing on a 0.2 acre site, is close to some of the country’s best-known schools and is a short walk to the quality bus corridor on the N11, and Booterstown Dart station, so is accessible no matter where you are off to.

It has the usual layout you would expect: a large dual-aspect livingroom lies on one side of the hallway, opposite a good-sized diningroom. Both rooms are bathed in light thanks to the property’s aspect and have open fireplaces contemporaneous with the house.

To the rear is a kitchen/breakfastroom which, thanks to lots of floor-to-ceiling glazing, is incredibly bright and has great views of the mature rear garden.

Upstairs are four bedrooms, the principal of which has a lovely bay window to match the diningroom downstairs. A loo and a family bathroom complete this floor.

While it has been very well maintained by current owners, new occupants will more than likely want to put their own stamp on the place. The Ber of E1 will also need to be addressed – and there are SEAI grants available to do this.

Principal bedroom

Rear elevation

The rear garden extends to 34m (111ft) so has room to extend - subject to planning

The fact that it is a level site (which not all houses out here are) will be of interest to those who would like extend to the rear.

Number 5 Sycamore Road, a classic Kenny home, is now on the market seeking €1.25 million through Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty.