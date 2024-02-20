Latest phase at popular Dunshaughlin development from €425,000

Address : The Willows, Dunshaughlin, Co Meath Price : €425,000 Agent : Hooke & MacDonald and Dillon Estate Agents

Another phase of The Willows in Dunshaughlin is coming to market this month, and if past form is anything to go by, houses in this development by the Gem Group should be swiftly snapped up. The location is excellent, lying south of the village on the old Dublin Road, with quick and easy access to the M3 motorway.

This release of 20 houses is part of the fourth phase of this large development, with a further tranche yet to be built. Another 40 houses will be released in April, with completion scheduled by the end of the year. The current phase of the scheme is being brought to the market by joint selling agents Hooke & MacDonald and Dillon Estate Agents.

Designed by architects McCrossan O’Rourke Manning, the houses have an A2 Ber rating. The 20 units for sale now comprise a mix of three- and four-beds. The three-beds, called the Robin, come in three versions: the mid-terrace has an area of 112sq m (1,209sq ft) priced at €425,000; the end-of-terrace has an area of 114sq m (1,227sq ft), priced at €445,000; and the semidetached version has an area of 116sq m (1,248sq ft), at €465,000. There are 14 of these for sale in total.

The Willows, Dunshaughlin: entrance hallway.

Sitting-room to the front. opening from a long hall.

Extensive kitchen/diner located to the rear.

Also available are six units of The Sparrow, a four-bed extending to an area of 160sq m (1,722sq ft) distributed over three storeys. These are sure to be a hit with growing families, and are on sale for €500,000. The 40 houses coming to market in April will include a mix of two-, three- and four-beds. While the three- and four-beds will have similar pricing to the homes currently on sale, the two-bed will be of particular interest to first-time buyers, given their significantly lower price point of €325,000.

Joint selling agent David Dillon says this is the busiest housing development he has ever been involved in, with 1,264 houses sold so far over the last six years. “It’s incredibly popular with first-time buyers, as it qualifies for the Help-to-Buy grant,” he says. He cites the development’s proximity to Dublin with access to the M50 motorway being only 15 minutes away, while the M3 park-and-ride train station connecting to Connolly station is just a 10-minute drive.

With an exterior of yellow brick on the three-beds and red brick on the four-beds, complemented by a render facade and zinc detailing on porticos and dormer window boxes on the three-storey houses, it’s a very smart development. Large green areas, one of which has a playground, are sprinkled throughout the estate.

The Robin has a classic layout, with sitting-room to the front opening from a long hall, with a guest bathroom, and an extensive kitchen/diner to the rear of the house. The kitchens are designed by BeSpace, with oak interiors on the cupboards and soft-close doors, and with a large island with curved worktop.

Bedroom with wardrobes by BeSpace.

The Willows: principal bedroom.

En suite for principal bedroom.

The third bedroom in the Willows development.

Double doors leading out to the garden are flanked by additional long windows which allow for an abundance of light. There are three bedrooms upstairs, with wardrobes fitted by BeSpace. The principal bedroom is to the rear of the house, with its own en suite.

The Sparrow is distributed across three floors, with a similar layout to the Robin. The kitchen has the same large island for instance. There are two bedrooms on the first floor, one of which is en suite. There’s a family bathroom with two further bedrooms on the second floor, one of which is en suite.

Double doors lead out to the rear garden, flanked by long windows.

Dunshaughlin is an old and historic village lying close to the picturesque Boyne Valley, with a wealth of amenities on its doorstep. There are two primary schools and a community college in the area, and notwithstanding the large-scale development which has taken place over recent years in and around the village, it still retains its traditional charm and style.