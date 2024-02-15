High-tech Dalkey home with stunning sea views for €1.675m

Address : 3 Redan Cliff, Ardbrugh Road, Dalkey, Co Dublin Price : €1,675,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

Number 3 Redan Cliff is part of a development of three luxury houses by Tolka Homes on Ardbrugh Road in Dalkey, Co Dublin, which were first launched to the market in 2021.

Behind the cut granite and zinc-effect cladding lies a stylish A2-rated three-bedroom house. Set over three floors, it is inverted to allow maximum views of the sea from the top floor, where the living, kitchen and dining areas lie. This floor opens out to a sunny south-facing patio that would cater well for summer parties.

At ground level is a versatile third bedroom that has ceiling-height glazing overlooking the front garden. Also on this floor are a loo and good-sized utility room.

The top floor is an open-plan kitchen, living and dining room

Kitchen

The dining space spills out on to a south-facing patio.

There are two bedrooms on the first floor, along with the family bathroom. The main bedroom has remote-control curtains, new wall-to-wall fitted wardrobes and a sliding door to outside, where there’s a small courtyard; a perfect spot for a morning coffee.

Over the past few years, owners have upgraded their 141sq m (1,518sq ft) home. Firstly they engaged interior designer Elizabeth Fingleton, who designed wall panelling, wardrobes and bespoke units, which were then executed by Laois-based Byrne Custom Joinery. Fingleton also designed the downstairs loo and the family bathroom, to which she gave cool-green accents.

Outside they installed a stand-alone office pod that sits adjacent to a patio in the rear garden. “It was awful trying to get it on to the site,” say the owners, who are now downsizing, “but it’s a lovely space now as it has its own deck.”

The house is on a bit of a slope. To the rear of the back garden is a wall that forms a boundary with the hilly outcrop leading to Dalkey quarry. “You can sometimes see the cliff climbers out there, but it cannot be built on so the house will never be overlooked,” says the owner. Foxcover Landscaping built a viewing spot at the very top of their south-facing garden allowing for different tiers, including a lovely spot for outdoor dining. As it is sloped, it allows expansive views all across Dublin Bay over to Howth, taking in maritime traffic queuing for Dublin Bay, sailing races in Dún Laoghaire and fishing boats laden with fresh produce.

The main bedroom has lovely sea views.

The ground-floor bedroom is laid out as an extra living space.

Tiered garden with patios at different levels

View from the top of the garden

It’s all very high tech with an efficient air-to-water Nibe heat pump and zone temperature controls in all rooms. Solar panels, triple-glazed Aluclad windows and doors along with underfloor heating give an impressive A2 energy rating.

It’s a 10-minute walk to Dalkey village, where a Dart ride to town takes 25 minutes. For decent walks, the house is at the edge of Killiney Hill Park.

The owners are sad to leave and will miss the sea views, which they describe as “amazing”, especially when they open the sliding doors on a sunny day.

Number 3 Redan Cliff, a super high-tech A2 rated house with a home office and those all-important sea views, is now on the market through Sherry FitzGerald, seeking €1.675 million. This is close enough to the price current owners paid three years ago. It reads €1,453,744 on the Property Price Register from 2021, which is the price excluding the 13.5 per cent VAT charged on new-build properties.