Four different four-bedroom homes from €395,000

1 The Close, Hazelbrook Square, Churchtown, Dublin 14

This four-bed, three-bath end-of-terrace property in Churchtown is being brought to the market by Mullery O’Gara estate agents, seeking €850,000. Extending to 169sq m (1,819sq ft) with an A2 Ber, number 1 The Close is in a modern housing development that was built in 2016.

The property’s interior is modern too, with wood-effect flooring throughout. On the ground floor there is a livingroom to the front with an inset electric fire, and a large kitchen/dining/livingroom to the rear with an island and light-grey units. There are three bedrooms on the first floor, one of which is en suite, and a bathroom and the second floor is home to the principal bedroom and en suite.

The property also benefits from a bright southwest-facing back garden. For shopping, Nutgrove Shopping Centre is nearby while Dundrum Town Centre is also easily accessible.

20 Ferndale, Ennis Road, Co Limerick

This four-bed, three-bath semidetached house comes to the market on the Ennis Road, just a 10-minute drive from Limerick city centre. The property located in a leafy residential area with a green out front is on the market with GVM Auctioneers, seeking €395,000.

It benefits from a lawn and driveway to the front and a landscaped garden to the back with a patio and lawn and mature plants around its perimeter. The property itself consists of two reception rooms to the front of the ground floor with a generous open-plan kitchen/living/diningroom to the rear, and a utility room. Three double bedrooms (one of which is en suite), a single bedroom and the main bathroom upstairs complete the accommodation.

13 Parklands Rise, Maynooth, Co Kildare

This four-bedroom, double-fronted semidetached home comes to the market in a quiet residential area a short walk from Maynooth town centre. It is less than a 10-minute walk from the local train station that provides regular services to Dublin city centre, while Maynooth University is a 20-minute walk away. Likely to appeal to families, this house is located in a cul-de-sac with a large green area at its centre where children can play.

Extending to 142sq m (1,528sq ft) with a C2 Ber, 13 Parklands Rise has been well looked after and benefits from two reception rooms on the ground, a utility room, a guest loo and an open-plan kitchen/living/diningroom to the rear on the ground floor. There are three double bedrooms, a single bedroom and a shower room upstairs. The back garden is nicely landscaped and low maintenance, laid with cement, decking and loose stones. It is on the market through Sherry FitzGerald Brady O’Flaherty, seeking €625,000.

21 Churchlands, Delgany, Co Wicklow

This A2-rated four-bed semidetached home comes to the market with a stylish, contemporary interior in Delgany, Co Wicklow. Extending to 145sq m (1,561sq ft) across three floors, the house benefits from an open-plan kitchen/living/diningroom on the ground floor, as well as a livingroom, a utility space and a downstairs loo. There is herringbone patterned solid walnut flooring throughout this level.

The bright kitchen and living space feature sleek modern features such as glossy white handleless kitchen units and a central island. All appliances are integrated. Two of the first-floor bedrooms have their own en suite and there’s a family bathroom, while the fourth bedroom sits on the second floor.

Delgany and Greystones are within easy reach for amenities, and the Dart offers a straightforward commute for those working in the capital. This turnkey family home is on the market through McGovern Estates, seeking €650,000.