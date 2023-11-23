Magnificent restored and upgraded period home on one of Dublin’s most desirable roads for €12m

Address : 7 Ailesbury Road, Dublin 4 Price : €12,000,000 Agent : Bergins Property Consultants

When this magnificent period house last went on sale, back in 2006, The Irish Times predicted that new owners would be keen to upgrade and modernise, and that’s exactly what they did, in spades.

Working from a design by AOF Architects, and working closely with Dublin City Council’s conservation office, they completely refurbished this property, using the finest materials, and meticulously restored all the intricate period features, including the cornicing, coving and ceiling roses and original fireplaces. They also added some stunning extras including a grand, glazed double-height diningroom extension to the back, with large sliding panes opening out to the spacious back garden, and a large, contemporary, glazed entrance hall with sheltered courtyard at garden level, where usually there would be a standard Ailesbury Road basement entrance. Oh, and they built a beautiful natural swimming pool from stone out in the back garden because, why not?

It took two years of planning to get every detail right, but all the way through the refurbishment the owners had an overarching goal to create a heavenly home on one of Dublin’s most desirable roads, and also to ensure that every room in this 473sq m (5,092sq ft) house – including the two traditional reception rooms at first-floor level – would be seamlessly incorporated into everyday life, and no room would sit unused and gathering dust.

Hallway. Photograph: David Killeen

Study/family room

Drawingroom

The house is behind electric gates, with parking for several cars, and granite steps lead up to the main entrance, which is fronted by a gorgeous sandstone-and-granite columned portico, leading into a big, elegant hall with a black-and-white marble tiled floor and an impressive archway leading to the stairs and the kitchen/diningroom.

READ MORE

The formal reception room to the front is now a wonderful, welcoming study/family room, with wall panelling, floor-to-ceiling cabinetry, cherrywood chevron parquet floors and an original fireplace with a gas fire. Sturdy custom-built folding doors in timber and glass open into a more traditional drawingroom which has a Velvetwool carpet recessed into a parquet surround – a neat touch – and an original marble fireplace. Ceiling heights of 13ft ensure that you’ll be able to put up a nice, tall Christmas tree in the ample corner space.

The kitchen/diningroom overlooks the superb diningroom extension, which is made for entertaining large groups of family and friends. The staircase down from the kitchen is designed for guests to make an entrance and huge pendant lighting in the void above brings a luxurious ambience to the dinner party. You probably won’t use this room for breakfast (unless it’s a wedding breakfast – this house is made for big celebrations), so for everyday use, the breakfast area beside the kitchen provides ample dining space. The kitchen has custom cabinetry, dark granite worktops and a large black Aga at its heart.

Kitchen/breakfastroom

Diningroom extension

To the back of the diningroom is a concealed door leading into a second kitchen which is fully fitted out to catering standards, with a big, wide fridge that can take trays of hors d’oeuvres, and a large-scale Gaggenau cooker. Caterers can enter through the wide garden-level hall, prepare the feast, and come through the concealed door to serve guests. When the caterers aren’t in, this kitchen also works perfectly as a utility room, with washing and drying appliances and lots of storage and counter space.

The garden level has been fully reimagined so that rather than your typical Victorian basement, is a continuation of the fine living space above; the high ceilings mean it doesn’t feel like you’re in a basement at all. There’s a guest bedroom looking to the front, and a large WC with steam shower where you can unwind after a busy day. A large TV room/den opens out to the rear patio, equipped with an overhead projector for watching movies or matches on a huge screen. Completing this very practical level is a small study/home office off the diningroom extension, with handy doors to conceal the workspace when work/study is done, and a handy wine cellar next to it.

Bedroom

Main bedroom suite

Main bedroom en suite

Main bathroom on second floor return

On the first floor return is a large bedroom suite with bathroom, built-in wardrobes and desk, looking out to the back garden, over the playing fields of nearby St Michael’s College and out to Three Rock Mountain. There are two large double bedrooms on the second floor, but most of the space is taken up with the main bedroom suite, which is cleverly designed to shut the rest of the world away. Rich walnut panelling behind the bed has the effect of hiding the bedroom door and the door to the en suite, making it feel totally private. There’s a large, luxurious walk-in dressingroom with ample wardrobe and shelf space leading in to the huge en suite looking out over the back garden, with steam shower, enclosed WC, large vanity unit and double sink.

The main bathroom is at the top of the house, on the second-floor return, and has a free-standing bath, shower and vanity unit, with a separate WC. The bathroom is made for long, languid baths, with a feature gas fireplace to keep it warm and toasty. Although this period property is Ber-exempt, the entire house is maintained at a nice comfortable ambient temperature by a ground-source heat pump.

The south-facing, private back garden has been designed by Kilkenny-based Digby Brady landscape architects, and comprises terraces with lots of seating areas, and space for big barbecues and garden parties. Alongside a well-manicured grassy area is the natural swimming pool, which uses a biological filter, plant life and pump to self-clean without the need for chorine. Looking in to the pool, the water looks crystal clear – this is a pool that will get constant use during the fine weather and maybe even into the cooler seasons.

Back patio/garden

Back garden/swimming pool

Now that their family has grown up, the owners made the decision to downsize, building a good-sized mews house to the back of the main house, which is reached via a long laneway to the side of number 7. They have now placed the property on the market through Bergins Property Consultants, seeking €12 million, and say they will be happy to see it go to a family who will enjoy every inch of this wonderful period home.

The house is close to the bottom of Ailesbury Road, and nearest neighbours include the Swiss and Polish embassies. Bus routes run regularly in to the city centre, and the Sydney Parade Dart station is just a short walk away. The nearby Merrion Centre has a large Tesco, and schools in the area include St Michael’s, Willow Park, Blackrock College, St Andrew’s and St Mary’s.