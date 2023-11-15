What properties sold for in Galway city

5 Devon Court, Salthill
What: Five-bed detached house
For sale: January 20th, 2023, seeking €820,000
Sale agreed: October 10th, 2023, for €850,000
Sold: October 27th, 2023
37 Leas na Mara, Ballymoneen Road, Knocknacarra
What: Three-bed semidetached house
For sale: May 24th, 2023, seeking €290,000
Sale agreed: August 9th, 2023, for €300,000
Sold: October 31st, 2023
95 Cuirt Seoige, Bohermore
What: Two-bed apartment
For sale: April 19th, 2023, seeking €275,000
Sale agreed: May 26th, 2023, for €272,500
Sold: October 31st, 2023
14 Sycamore Drive, Highfield Park
What: Five-bed semidetached house
For sale: March 9th, 2023, seeking €455,000
Sale agreed: May 3rd, 2023, for €442,000
Sold: October 27th, 2023
62 Belmont, Dublin Road, Renmore
What: Four-bed semidetached house
For sale: June 26th, 2023, seeking €395,000
Sale agreed: July 19th, 2023, for €394,000
Sold: October 27th, 2023
10 Seapark, Taylor’s Hill Road
What: Two-bed apartment
For sale: August 24th, 2023, 2023, seeking €400,000
Sale agreed: October 6th, 2023, for €400,000
Sold: October 26th, 2023
Source: myhome.ie