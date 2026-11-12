Modern four-bed ready to move right into in Greystones

Address : 57 Glenheron Park, Greystones, Co Wicklow Price : €825,000 Agent : DNG Greystones

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Glenheron Park is a Cairn-built development, completed in stages from 2020-2022 south of Greystones, close to the circular link road. The owners of number 57 bought in 2020, and have been happy in both the house and the development.

Moving to be closer to work, they have placed their four-bedroom semidetached home on the market with DNG, seeking €825,000. Extending to 154sq m (1,657sq ft), the property has been substantially upgraded and new buyers will benefit from a converted attic space and solar power.

The estate is well-landscaped and now, a few years on, the trees and planting are well established and displaying their best autumnal colours. With open spaces, greens and playgrounds, it’s very much a family-focused environment.

Hallway

Livingroom

The area to the front of the house has off-street parking and an EV charging point. The entrance hallway is wide and airy and floored with engineered semi-solid oak flooring. This, plus a herringbone tweed carpet, feature throughout the house, providing a thoughtful design template that works well with the white walls.

A livingroom with an attractive bay window lies to the right of the hall. Comprehensive drawer and closet storage under the stairs will make family life easier, and there is a guest loo across the hall.

To the rear of the house is an expansive kitchen/dining/living area. The owners have gone for pops of colour in the furniture, artwork and lighting. Behind the kitchen is a combined utility room and pantry.

Kitchen

Living and dining area

There are four bedrooms and a family bathroom on the first floor. The main bedroom has a bank of built-in wardrobes and an en suite. The three remaining bedrooms enjoy distinct character through their decoration: one has a striking mural of Everest, another a pretty pattern of hot-air balloons in pale grey that contrasts nicely with the vivid yellow accent used throughout the house.

A converted attic has a new staircase leading to it and four Velux windows with slivers of views of the sea to the east and the mountains to the west. Currently set up as a home gym, it could serve a multitude of purposes from home office to teenage den.

Main bedroom

Bedroom

Attic room

Rear garden

Another feature that should prove attractive to prospective buyers are the solar panels. The home has an A2 Ber.

The back garden is well landscaped with wooden fences cloaked in jasmine and flowering passionfruit, threaded through with honeysuckle, creating a fragrant balm during summer months. The rear of the west-facing garden has a birch tree, a stand of bamboo and a shed is wreathed in wisteria and Boston ivy.

With primary and secondary schools, a creche, gym, skate park and playground all nearby, as well as Greystones’s South Beach, the location is a safe bet for a family at any stage. The nearby ring road offers quick access to the N11 and Greystones Dart station is within easy reach.