Detached three-bed on large corner site in Malahide for €1.695 million

Rosario, a three-bedroom house on a large 0.2-acre corner site close to the seafront in Malahide, has been in the same family since 1960. Its location is fantastic, on the corner of The Rise and Grove Road, with dual access. A short stroll to the swimming spot of Low Rock, the house would be ideal for a family who are up for some renovations and modernising and could transform this house into an enviable seaside home.

The Rise is a tree-lined street of substantial family homes and Rosario, a detached, double-fronted 1940s-built house, is well set back from the road with manicured lawn to the front – the garden has been exceptionally tended over the years. The Ber is C3.

Inside, the house is a mix of interiors old and new, with some of the rooms being quite dated and others recently renovated. To the left of the hall is a diningroom overlooking the front garden and on the right is a pleasant livingroom, dual aspect with a brick fireplace and sliding doors. As the front of the house faces east, this room gets both morning and evening sun. If new owners were to renovate, opening up the long wall here would allow this side of the house to benefit from its southerly aspect.

The kitchen, recently renovated, lies to the back of the house; it’s bright and modern, with cream timber units. Photograph: Angela Mujica

The diningroom of the property overlooks the front garden. Photograph: Angela Mujica

On the right is a pleasant livingroom, dual aspect with a brick fireplace and sliding doors. Photograph: Angela Mujica

The kitchen, recently renovated, lies to the back of the house; it’s bright and modern, with cream timber units, a Neff oven and a large window looking out over the garden. A warren of rooms reflects the vintage of the house when domestic spaces were partitioned: a pantry that is accessed from the hall, a side hall to the left of the kitchen that leads to a shower room at the front of the house and a utility and a WC at the back. Other houses that have been bought on the road have been extensively renovated with large extensions and there is certainly both space and capacity to do so here, subject to planning permission, with an overall area of 136sq m (1,463 sq ft).

There are three bedrooms upstairs, the principal bedroom has built-in shelves and a mirror unit either side of an alcove. There’s a perfectly renovated bathroom with a rainfall shower and a separate bath; it is fitted out in marble tiles. On the landing a drop-down ladder leads to the attic for storage.

The principal bedroom has built-in shelves and a mirror unit either side of an alcove. Photograph: Angela Mujica

With its dual frontage on to The Rise and Grove Road, it would be possible to split the property into two, if not three sites. Photograph: Angela Mujica

Undoubtedly, this house will be assessed for its potential – not only for remodelling into a substantial family home, but with its extremely large and corner garden, as a potential development site. With its dual frontage on to The Rise and Grove Road, it would be possible to split the property into two, if not three sites. There is vehicular access to the rear of the property, the current garage and sheds could be knocked and, subject to planning permission, a mews house could be built.

Malahide is often described as the Dalkey of the northside and it’s full of upmarket eateries, boutiques and shops, New Street has a fabulous stretch of al fresco dining. As well as the Malahide Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, there’s Malahide Cricket Club, and Malahide Castle with its 260 acres of parkland. St Oliver Plunkett’s national school is across the road from the property and both St Andrew’s national school and Malahide Community School are within walking distance.

It’s a 10-minute walk to the Dart, there are buses into the city from the Coast Road and the airport is a 20-minute drive away. Rosario is for sale through Knight Frank, seeking €1.695 million.