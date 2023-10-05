Crampton-built semi-D given 21st-century makeover on Merrion Road for €3m

Address : 154 Merrion Road, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4 Price : €300,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

When it was last on the market in 2004, seeking €1.6 million, 154 Merrion Road, a fine Crampton-built home near the city, was described in The Irish Times as a “rambling semi with a touch of the 1930s”.

Fast forward almost two decades and the difference is striking. Now there’s not a whiff of the 1930s – unless you count the Vola bathroom fittings designed by master of mid-century design Arne Jacobsen. The entire place has been refurbished from top to bottom with a new extension to the rear. When it was last for sale the property measured 279sq m (2,003sq ft), and now extends to a most generous 419sq m (4,510sq ft), making it a rather significant family home. The property is on the market through Sherry FitzGerald, seeking €3 million.

As part of the refurb, floors – now with solid walnut from Ebony and Co and warmed by underfloor heating – were lowered allowing a greater sense of space and height. This is further emphasised in a new double-height extension to the rear, where the Bulthaup B3 kitchen, sourced by Swiss architect Doris Portman, resides. With no upper units, except a pantry wall, streamlined units have expensive appliances including Gaggenau integrated ovens, hob and teppanyaki station along with Miele dishwasher and coffee maker and a Liebherr fridge-freezer. Remote-controlled Lutron blinds regulate the amount of natural light flowing in through two enormous walls of glass, and the natural light flowing through this home is one of its selling points.

Furniture designer Paul Maguire was engaged by the current owners to create bespoke storage units throughout. From built-in desks in the downstairs study, which has lovely exposed stone walls serving as a reminder that the room was a garage in a former life, to concealed wardrobes on the top (second) floor where a fifth bedroom lies, he also designed the principal bathroom suite – with his and hers sinks, and a walnut cabinet that conceals a television. To be honest it is the dressingroom that is a standout feature of Maguire’s design as the attention to detail is incredible. Not only is the walnut panelled for interest, but behind both large sliding doors are walls of mirror, so new owners can get a 360-degree look at their daily sartorial choices. There’s even segmented drawers for ties, belts, socks and accessories – and that’s just for the man of the house.

There is a choice of five reception rooms on the ground floor to include an interconnecting drawingroom and diningroom, a music room, a study and a garden room that lies off the kitchen/breakfastroom. A good sized utility serves the kitchen with extra storage and comms rooms adjacent to a bathroom.

Foresight saw a laundry room installed upstairs bedside the principal bedroom: “We really designed about the kids growing up, and the fact that the bi-fold doors now run through the house means there’s a great flow and circulation in our home,” say the owners, who are downsizing from their five-bedroom house due to an empty nest.

The property has an impressive dressing room for the main suite

Two of the bedrooms have wallpaper that are actually blown-up images sourced by their children when they were young, and the image of a turtle was actually taken by one of the children who has a love of all things maritime.

The Ber of B1 is remarkable given the property has four open fireplaces – the owner puts it down to being “early with a heat pump, water capture system, solar panels and lots of insulation”.

A lovely feature in the property is a gallery upstairs that was added when the extension was being constructed to the rear. Besides giving another space to work, it offers a quiet spot overlooking the kitchen and back garden.

The front garden is completely private, screened from the road, while the back garden is walled and offers a blank canvas for green-fingered enthusiasts.

Besides its walk-in condition, size and light-filled interiors, the location of 154 Merrion Road will be the clincher. It’s near schools, colleges and within walking distance of the city, the Aviva Stadium and a number of health and fitness clubs.