Five homes on view this week in Dublin

Talbot Mews, Talbot Road, Killiney, Co Dublin
€675,000, Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty
Detached two-bedroom cottage extending to 100sq m (1,076sq ft). Constructed almost two centuries ago, the property which has off-street parking to the side, has a secluded back garden and scope to extend, subject to planning permission. Ber G
On View: Strictly by appointment at lisney.com
21 Glenageary Park, Glenageary, Co Dublin
€875,000, DNG
Semidetached four-bedroom house extending to 180sq m (1,937sq ft). Constructed in 1965 and modernised over the years, it has a converted attic with Velux windows, a landscaped back garden and is located in a quiet cul-de-sac within walking distance of Dalkey, Glenageary and Dún Laoghaire. Ber D1
On View: Strictly by appointment at dng.ie
18 St Columba’s Road Lower, Drumcondra, Dublin 9
€625,000, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton
Three-bedroom mid-terrace house extending to 110sq m (1,184sq ft). The Edwardian redbrick house has been renovated and now has a converted attic. Retaining many period details it has double-glazed windows and access to a rear lane. Ber C2
On View: Strictly by appointment at kbd.ie
6 The Courtyard, Foxrock Park, Dublin 18
€800,000, Sherry Fitzgerald
Three-bedroom terraced house extending to 138sq m (1,485sq ft). The property, located in a much-sought-after private development has a south-facing aspect to the rear and had upgrades carried out in 2015 and 2020. Ber B2
On View: Strictly by appointment at sherryfitz.ie
Marie Villa, 14 Eden Road Upper, Glasthule, Co Dublin
€850,000, Quillsen
Three-bedroom semidetached house extending to 116sq m (1,249sq ft). In need of refurbishment, the property retains many period features and has a southerly orientation to the rear, which has room to extend subject to planning permission. Ber F
On View: Strictly by appointment at quillsen.ie