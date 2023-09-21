Residential

Five homes on view this week in Dublin

New to the market in Killiney, Foxrock, Glasthule, Drumcondra and Glenageary

Talbot Mews, Talbot Road, Killiney, Co Dublin

Elizabeth Birdthistle
Thu Sep 21 2023 - 05:30

Talbot Mews, Talbot Road, Killiney, Co Dublin

€675,000, Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty

Detached two-bedroom cottage extending to 100sq m (1,076sq ft). Constructed almost two centuries ago, the property which has off-street parking to the side, has a secluded back garden and scope to extend, subject to planning permission. Ber G

On View: Strictly by appointment at lisney.com

21 Glenageary Park, Glenageary, Co Dublin

21 Glenageary Park, Glenageary, Co Dublin

€875,000, DNG

Semidetached four-bedroom house extending to 180sq m (1,937sq ft). Constructed in 1965 and modernised over the years, it has a converted attic with Velux windows, a landscaped back garden and is located in a quiet cul-de-sac within walking distance of Dalkey, Glenageary and Dún Laoghaire. Ber D1

On View: Strictly by appointment at dng.ie

18 St Columba's Road Lower, Drumcondra, Dublin 9

18 St Columba’s Road Lower, Drumcondra, Dublin 9

€625,000, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton

Three-bedroom mid-terrace house extending to 110sq m (1,184sq ft). The Edwardian redbrick house has been renovated and now has a converted attic. Retaining many period details it has double-glazed windows and access to a rear lane. Ber C2

On View: Strictly by appointment at kbd.ie

6 The Courtyard, Foxrock Park, Dublin 18

6 The Courtyard, Foxrock Park, Dublin 18

€800,000, Sherry Fitzgerald

Three-bedroom terraced house extending to 138sq m (1,485sq ft). The property, located in a much-sought-after private development has a south-facing aspect to the rear and had upgrades carried out in 2015 and 2020. Ber B2

On View: Strictly by appointment at sherryfitz.ie

Marie Villa, 14 Eden Road Upper, Glasthule, Co Dublin

Marie Villa, 14 Eden Road Upper, Glasthule, Co Dublin

€850,000, Quillsen

Three-bedroom semidetached house extending to 116sq m (1,249sq ft). In need of refurbishment, the property retains many period features and has a southerly orientation to the rear, which has room to extend subject to planning permission. Ber F

On View: Strictly by appointment at quillsen.ie

