Navan: Why move there, and where to buy in the commuter town?

It is, of course, reductive to think of any town – with its own personality, quirks and community – in terms of its distance from the capital, but the reality for many is, with so many workplaces based in Dublin, early-morning and hangry pre-dinner treks to and from the big smoke are part of life.

If you’re looking for a bustling place to live, with plenty of pubs, restaurants, cafes, sports clubs, a cinema and its very own arts centre, as well as being within reach of the bountiful nature of the Boyne, Navan in Co Meath matches that description.

Period terraced homes can be found in the heart of the town, and you could move into one and update as you go, and there are established housing estates where a typical three-bed semi costs well below what is charged in Dublin suburbs. There are also substantial detached homes that provide more space while also being a short hop from the town.

“Navan offers affordability for younger buyers,” says Ciaran Lydon, of Lydon Farrell Property, located on Brews Hill in the town.

A younger vibe has been added to the town in the last couple of years, he says, with a pub holding quiz nights, for example, alongside more traditional pubs. Coffee shops feature on almost every street and there are clubs to suit a range of interests, he adds.

Between 70 to 80 per cent of buyers he has sold to of late commute to Dublin during the week, Lydon estimates, with many working in areas such as Blanchardstown and Ballycoolen to the northwest of Dublin, meaning they don’t need to enter the city.

Transport:

Sillan 179 Coach Service from Navan to Dublin city and UCD with morning departures and evening returns, and journey times of about an hour.

Bus Éireann route NX, frequent service with journeys in the region of 1hr 40 mins.

Bus Éireann 109A serving Dublin Airport and DCU, with journeys of about 1½ hours to North Wall Quay.

Driving to Dublin city via the M3 takes between 40 and 80 minutes, depending on traffic.

Leisure

Solstice Arts Centre

Navan Library

The Arc Cinema

Scouts and Brownies clubs

Navan Racecourse

Navan Adventure Centre

GAA, soccer, athletics, martial arts, boxing, angling, cricket, basketball and badminton clubs

Outdoor amenities

Boyne Ramparts walk

Blackwater Park and playground

Jamestown Bog walk

Park Beo greenway

Supermarkets: Aldi, Tesco, Lidl, Supervalu

Schools: Primary schools, including Gaelscoil and Educate Together, and secondary schools.

Homes for sale in Navan

4 Old Athlumney Manor, Athlumney, Co Meath

4 Old Athlumney Manor, Athlumney, Co Meath

Lydon Farrell Property, €650,000

This spacious five-bedroom, detached home is in a development of just six homes. It comes to the market in turnkey condition with modern, neutral interiors throughout: including a bright kitchen with Velux windows, light-grey cabinetry and an island; and bedrooms with grey carpets and built-in wardrobes. Extending to 185sq m (1,991sq ft), there are three reception rooms on the ground floor and two of the double bedrooms upstairs are en suite. It has a substantial driveway to the front and a private back garden with sun terrace. It is 2km from Navan and has easy access to the M3, N3 and N2 routes to the capital. Ber B3

1 St Patrick's Terrace, Navan, Co Meath

1 St Patrick’s Terrace, Navan, Co Meath

Lydon Farrell Property, €265,000

This three-bedroom end-terrace house comes to the market walking distance from the town centre, so you could easily live here without a car. Extending to 75sq m (807sq ft), it is in good decorative order, and you could snap up the property and modernise it on a budget over time. It is laid out with a sittingroom, a bedroom/study, a kitchen and a bathroom on the ground floor with two bedrooms upstairs. Aside from its proximity to shops and the hospital, the unique selling point of this home is its long, private back garden; laid out in lawn and bordered by mature planting, it lends itself to growing your own vegetables. It also has rear access. Ber D1

156 Blackcastle Demesne

156 Blackcastle Demesne, Navan, Co Meath

€350,000, Sherry FitzGerald Reilly

This three-bedroom semidetached home comes to the market in a residential estate just off the Slane Road. Extending to 95sq m (1,023sq ft), it comprises a sittingroom to the front of the ground floor a kitchen/diningroom to the rear and a loo off the hall. Upstairs there are two double bedrooms – the main is en suite – a single bedroom and a bathroom. The back garden is a good size with a lawn and patio and there is a cobblelocked drive for two cars to the front. It is a short walk from the Ramparts walkway along the river Boyne and a 20-minute walk from the town centre. Ber C3

42 Bru Na Habhainn, Slane Road, Navan, Co Meath

42 Bru Na Habhainn, Slane Road, Navan, Co Meath

DNG Royal County, €290,000

This two-bed apartment, extending to 73sq m (786sq ft), is located on the ground floor with own-door access. It is about a 20-minute walk or five-minute drive from Navan town centre. Extending to 73sq m (783sq ft), it is laid out with a kitchen/diningroom and sittingroom at is centre with two double bedrooms – one of which is en suite – on either side and a bathroom. It features a spacious private lawned back garden – a rarity with apartments. There is communal parking. Ber C1