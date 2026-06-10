Balance rural tranquillity with vibrant village life at west Cork Georgian home

Address : Lawn House, West End, Drimoleague, Co Cork Price : €975,000 Agent : Charles McCarthy

View this property on MyHome.ie

Drimoleague is a charming village in the heart of west Cork. That’s not just a figure of speech – the village really is at the centre of the region, within a 12km radius of Bantry, Skibbereen and Dunmanway, and when there was a railway station here it was a junction for trains travelling to the various towns from Cork city.

It’s an ideal location for anyone looking to have easy access to all the attractions and sights on offer in this scenic part of the world while still being able to commute back and forth to Cork city 70km away (though alas no longer by train, as the line closed back in the early 1960s).

Lawn House is a substantial Georgian country house on 5.4 acres of meadow and woodland that has been beautifully restored and renovated to a high standard, blending period elegance with contemporary style and balancing rural tranquillity with vibrant village life.

The restoration was completed in 2019 just a year after Lawn House was purchased, and the extensive work included complete rewiring, replumbing, reroofing and reflooring, along with the installation of double-glazed windows.

The 315sq m (3,390sq ft) house has an air-to-water heating system with underfloor heating downstairs and radiators upstairs, plus a biocycle treatment plant.

A gated Georgian entrance and long driveway leads up to the substantial property, and the house itself is entered through a classic Georgian doorway with double fanlight, bringing you into an entrance hallway with a terrazzo tiled floor and ceiling coving. To the right is the formal drawingroom, with engineered oak floors and fireplace with stove, while to the left is the bespoke fitted kitchen/diningroom with large island. French doors open on to the garden.

Off the wide inner hallway is a family sittingroom and a garden room that’s ideal for relaxing and reading, with access to the garden. Also downstairs is a guest shower room and a utility room/plant room with lots of storage space.

Upstairs, off a wide landing, are four large, light-filled bedrooms, all en suite. A half-landing to the back leads to a study, which can also be used as a fifth bedroom, along with a dressingroom and a hot press.

At the back of the house is a two-storey extension that provides additional storage, and there is also a detached garage to the rear of the house, along with scope to add more exterior buildings, subject to planning permission.

[ Two-bed Donnybrook apartment ideal for downsizersOpens in new window ]

The house is nestled within 5.4 acres of lawn, meadow and woodland, surrounded by mature deciduous trees, with the added attraction of the river Ruagagh running along the northern boundary of the property. The extensive grounds provide peace and privacy, making Lawn House an ideal country retreat.

The grounds are within the village of Drimoleague, giving access to all the amenities of this bustling rural hub, including shops, restaurants, schools and sports facilities. The village is also a good starting point for the many hiking trails in the area, and it’s just a 20-minute drive to the sea at Bantry Bay.

Lawn House, which has a B1 Ber, is for sale through Charles McCarthy Estate Agents, seeking €975,000.

A long driveway leads up to the substantial property

Entrance hall, with a terrazzo tiled floor

Family sittingroom

Kitchen/diningroom

Lawn House sits within 5.4 acres of lawn, meadow and woodland gardens