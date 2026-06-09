Fine Georgian residence with equestrian facilities in Co Tipperary

Address : Ballylanigan House, Mullinahone, Co Tipperary Price : €1,500,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald Country Homes

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Dating from the 18th century, Ballylanigan House has all the elements of a fine Georgian country house: tree-lined gravel driveway leading up to a commanding five-bay facade with a single-bay breakfront; mature gardens with sunny terrace and views over the Tipperary countryside; and elegant reception rooms with ceiling coving and centre roses.

It also has everything you need for raising thoroughbred horses in a county well-known for its equestrian heritage, with stables, paddocks, haybarns and teaching facilities, and just over 47 acres of permanent pastures and fields well-suited to turning out mares and foals. It is on the market with Sherry Fitzgerald Country Homes, seeking €1.5 million.

The house itself is a well-proportioned two-storey Georgian residence, with a large drawingroom and diningroom for entertaining guests or enjoying day to day, and a country-style kitchen that acts as the ideal hub. Next to the kitchen is a bright and comfy sunroom overlooking the extensive gardens, with a stove to stay warm on those days when the sun goes AWOL.

Ballylanigan House has five good-sized bedrooms upstairs, plus a family bathroom. The two largest bedrooms have double sash windows overlooking the gardens; one has an en suite, while the other has en suite and walk-in wardrobe.

To the back of the house is a fully fledged equestrian centre surrounding a large cobbled courtyard, with seven stables arranged in two blocks, a traditional stone and brick coach house and a large barn with a wet room, workshops and a lecture room big enough for 30 people. Beyond the courtyard are another two outside pens in a lean-to structure, and two more lean-to structures for hay and machinery storage. There’s even an apple orchard adjacent to the courtyard.

All this is surrounded by acres of land in permanent pasture, divided up into well-laid-out fields and paddocks, fully fenced and with mature hedging and trees defining the boundaries and providing shelter.

Ballylanigan House is within the hinterland of Fethard, a scenic part of Co Tipperary, with the village of Mullinahone just under 4km away, and many other villages within a 10km radius. Everywhere is an equine air, with some of Ireland’s finest bloodstock facilities to be found here, including the world-famous Coolmore Stud, where multiple pattern winners have been sired for the flat. The area’s equine heritage is on display at the Fethard Horse Country Museum.

Mullinahone is just 24km from Clonmel and the N24 linking Waterford and Limerick, 32.7km from Cashel and the M8 motorway linking Cork and Dublin and a 25-minute drive from the medieval city of Kilkenny. The area around Mullinahone has numerous primary and secondary schools, plus sports and recreational facilities such as GAA and golf clubs, and of course, plenty of equestrian centres.

Drawingroom

Sunroom

Diningroom