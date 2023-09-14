Bright and white on Brighton Square in Foxrock for €1.495m

Address : 10 Brighton Square, Foxrock, Co Dublin Price : €1,495,000 Agent : DNG

Constructed in 2010 in a quiet cul-de-sac of just 22 houses, the Burkeway Homes development at Brighton Square in Foxrock echoes the arts-and-crafts style of many of the period homes on Brighton Road in the leafy South Dublin suburb.

Number 10, a four-bedroom, four-bathroom detached house has now been brought to the market through DNG. It was purchased by its current owner in 2014, for €811,453.74, according to the figure published on the Property Price Register.

Hallway

An all white kitchen helps bounce light internally

A dining area lies in the open plan kitchen space

It had been rented by the builder to the current owner prior to her purchasing the 236sq m (2,540sq ft) house: “I was really delighted he was selling as I knew exactly what I was buying, as I had lived here for a year prior”.

She did the house up on a room-by-room basis adding built-in units and a study area in the main bedroom, designed by Design House in Dalkey.

READ MORE

Of interest in the main reception room – which is warmed by a gas fire and has oak flooring – is a large atlas on the wall which was purchased by the owner from the National Geographic Shop on London’s Regent Street.

A new kitchen was put in three years ago and the owner – who loves to entertain – installed two dishwashers “so there’s never any dishes in the morning”.

There’s also a Quooker giving hot and cold filtered water on demand in the all-white space with natural-stone countertops that bounce light from a line of triple-aspect windows. Clever design added a television that rises from the countertop, should new owners need to keep an eye on the news while preparing dinner.

A utility was placed in a garage to the rear of the house, in a handy space that you don’t hear a thing from tumble dryers or machines on spin cycles.

A dining area lies in the open plan kitchen space

A drawing room has pocket doors for entertaining

Principal bedroom

Bathroom

Garden

Clever pocket doors that close off the drawing room from the hallway – both of which have wainscoting – are ideal for both entertaining and privacy. The high-spec interior fit-out saw a mixture of marble and oak flooring throughout the three reception rooms, office and open-plan kitchen downstairs, with pale carpets in bedrooms above.

Generous proportions are achieved with larger-than-average ceiling heights and good-sized windows bathe rooms in light under the red-tiled roof of number 10. Outside, gardens are not overlooked and there’s off-street parking to the front for a number of cars alongside a separate pedestrian access.

The B3 energy-rated property, in turnkey condition is now on the market seeking €1.495m.