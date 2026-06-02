Dublin farmhouse with modern flair on more than half an acre

Address : Hawthorn, Ballinascorney Lower, Co Dublin Price : €1,375,000 Agent : DNG

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Ballinascorney is a townland in the foothills of the Dublin mountains in south Dublin, and Ballinascorney Lower lies among rolling hills between Kiltipper Park and Bohernabreena reservoir. Hawthorn is a grand old farmhouse, built in the 1880s, on about 0.7 acre of landscaped grounds, with lovely country views everywhere you look. It looks like the kind of place you would escape to and live a bucolic lifestyle, but it’s actually only 10km from the M50 and 12km from Dublin city centre.

Hawthorn is a protected structure that was tastefully and comprehensively renovated and extended in 2022. The architects, Studio DSQ, were careful to preserve and respect the house’s period heritage while adding a bold contemporary touch: a striking extension to the rear of the house that has its own distinctive look. That look was created by cladding the extension in Yakisugi charred timber, differentiating it from the main building while making a bold modern statement.

Inside, the extension is a bright, light-filled space, with vaulted ceilings and large-scale glazing, making for a modern, expansive open-plan kitchen, dining and family area that’s ideal for both everyday family life and weekend entertaining. The bespoke kitchen has a 3.3m island with granite worktop – plenty of space to prepare food for the many garden parties you’ll be hosting on the landscaped lawns. The designers have preserved another architectural feature: the original rear stone wall, which creates a walled garden effect within the wider grounds.

The extension blends beautifully into the main farmhouse, and Hawthorn’s elegant period features have been lovingly spruced up, including the timber sash windows and original fireplaces with stoves. Downstairs is a wide entrance hall, with a large but cosy dual-aspect livingroom to the left, while the second reception room to the right serves as a large fourth bedroom. This is served by a Jack-and-Jill bathroom, which also opens in to a large utility/boot room with built-in cabinets, countertop and sink.

Upstairs are three more double bedrooms, including the main bedroom, which has a large en suite. There’s also a family bathroom on this level, plus a hot press, and the wide landing makes it feel spacious and airy, with wonderful views over the countryside from the landing and the bedrooms.

Hallway

Kitchen

The landscaped gardens stretch over 0.7 acre, like a mini country estate, with nothing to interrupt the pastoral panorama. The property also has a detached garden annex, with a mezzanine-style bedroom and a traditional stable door. This versatile space would make a great guest apartment, home office or creative studio. There is also a large garage with double doors that can fit several cars, and it also has lots of storage and shelving.

Hawthorn, Ballinascorney Lower, Co Dublin, extends to 280sq m (3,014sq ft) and has a C2 Ber rating. It is for sale through DNG, seeking €1.375 million.

Livingroom

Dining area

Bedroom

Family room

Jack and Jill bathroom

Hawthorn