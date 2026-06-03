‘It’s just rotten’: Horse rescue charity appeals for return of missing pony Eleanor

Eleanor was rescued two years ago by the My Little Horse Rescue group

An animal rescue group has issued an appeal for the safe return of Eleanor, a rescued pony, who was seemingly stolen from the My Lovely Horse Rescue’s premises in Co Kildare last weekend.

In a post on social media, My Lovely Horse said it was “beyond devastated”, adding: “please share, we want her back.”

“This sweet little girl was rescued two years ago and has done nothing to deserve this,” the post continued.

“If the person or people responsible are reading this, please do the right thing and return her safely.

“If you have any information about where Eleanor may be, no matter how small it seems, please contact us.

“Every call, text and message will be treated in the strictest confidence.”

The post also said gardaí had been notified and asked people to call or text the charity on 087 261 1463 or send a private message on social media.

My Lovely Horse spokeswoman Martina Kenny told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland the appeal was made after two days of searching.

She said they had received threats and online taunts that Eleanor was now “with her rightful owner”.

Kenny said she feared Eleanor would be brought to a horse fair in England.

“It’s very worrying, it’s very distressing. And a lot of the guys in My Lovely Horse are crying and they can’t sleep and they’re searching everywhere.

“They’re constantly going around different places. You know, hotspots ... around Dublin, Limerick, Cork. It’s just rotten.”

A supporter of the My Lovely Horse rescue service has offered a reward of €1,000 for any information leading to the return of Eleanor.