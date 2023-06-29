Escape to the country from €100,000 to €1.8m in Galway, Donegal, Tipperary, Kilkenny, Sligo and Limerick

Bunowen Beg, Ballyconneely, Clifden, Co Galway

Agent Spencer Auctioneers

Price €275,000

This traditional Scandinavian-style log cabin is just 100m from the sea on the Wild Atlantic Way in Connemara. It has three bedrooms. Constructed in the 1970s – as a Finnish import – the cedar cabin has new double glazing throughout, and despite its 30 years is in good condition. Views stretch over the Twelve Bens and the turquoise waters of the bay. It lies on a quiet cul-de-sac that leads down to the seashore so is a perfect spot for a kayak or small craft. Connemara Links Golf Course is two miles away, while the market town of Clifden is about a 15-minute drive.

Plus You’ll be in the sea within minutes

READ MORE

Minus The Ber of G will want to be addressed

Middlequarter

Middlequarter, Inishbofin, Co Galway

Agent O’Donnellan & Joyce Auctioneers

Price AMV €100,000

This traditional style cottage, perched on an elevated site of almost an acre, is in need of complete refurbishment but has stunning views of Bofin harbour all the way out to the Atlantic Ocean. The derelict cottage, constructed a century ago, has been vacant since 1998 and has two large rooms and a small room with a loft over the kitchen. It is an eight-minute walk to the ferry to Cleggan, which has daily crossings – some of which will be accompanied by dolphins. It will be auctioned on July 21st.

Plus Unrivalled views and stunning location

Minus It requires complete renovation

The White Gate Lodge

The White Gate Lodge, Lough Eske Demesne, Donegal town

Agent Schiller and Schiller

Price €325,000

This three-bedroom property is the former gate lodge for the Lough Eske Demesne, and the house is a five-minute drive to both a five-star and four-star hotel: Lough Eske Castle and Harvey’s Point, so also has rental potential. It dates from 1895 and has been upgraded by its current owners. It extends to 148sq m (1,593sq ft) on a mature one-acre site, and has a studio, which could also be developed. It is a five-minute drive to Donegal town and is on the International Appalachian Trail (the 279-mile-long trail that starts at Slieve League cliffs and leads all the way to Larne, Co Antrim).

Plus Lovely period home with stunning interiors

Minus Ber of E2 will want to be addressed

Deerpark

Deerpark, Carrick-on-Suir, Co Tipperary

Agent REA Stokes Quirke

Price €650,000

This charming period pile has been restored but retains many of its period features, including original fireplaces, coving and shutters. The property has four bedrooms, extends to 263sq m and is on a 6.5-acre site. It has lots of mature stone-cut sheds – with potential for conversion – along with stables, a courtyard, a kitchen garden and an old barn. It was modernised in 2019 with the installation of a new septic tank, new zoned oil-fired heating system, a new Aga, double-glazed (uPVC) windows and new electrics.

Plus Charming old pile on large grounds

Minus The Ber of G will make it costly to heat in winter

Ballyreddin

Ballyreddin, Bennettsbridge, Co Kilkenny

Agent Sherry FitzGerald McCreery

Price €675,000

This house on a private 0.62-acre (0.25-hectare) site close to the picturesque village of Bennettsbridge was built in 2004 and is modelled on an old farmhouse that originally occupied the site. The property has four bedrooms and four bathrooms, extends to 278sq m (2,992sq ft) and has planning permission (granted in 2019) to add a period-style glazed portico to the front. The house, a 10-minute drive from Kilkenny, is set behind electric gates, and gardens are a mixture of herbaceous borders, paved patios and lawn.

Plus Period style home with Ber of B3

Minus It’s a drive to the shops

Drum Road

Drum Road, Rathcormac, Co Sligo

Agent Oates Breheny Group

Price €695,000

This detached house, built in 2014, is on the prestigious Drum Road, offering lovely views of the Sligo countryside and spectacular views of Benbulben mountain. The five-bedroom house, a considerable 300sq m (3,229sq ft), is well lit internally thanks to large feature windows, and its southwesterly orientation. Behind a gated stone entrance is a sweeping driveway, and gardens on half an acre with a detached garage with a mezzanine.

Plus A3 energy rating and in walk-in condition

Minus You’ll be inundated with guests, as it is near Drumcliffe where WB Yeats is buried

Naomh Einde

Naomh Einde, Spiddal West, Co Galway

Agent Sherry FitzGerald Galway

Price €850,000

This substantial detached building occupies 732sq m (7,879sq ft) over three floors on a site measuring just over an acre. It was formerly a convent, which explains the 26 bedrooms, 18 of which date from the 1990s so could be knocked to create a substantial and unique home dating from the 1920s. Its attraction is the waterside setting in the village, where you could moor a boat and be out fishing the waters of the Wild Atlantic Way within minutes.

Plus Substantial waterfront property

Minus Renovations required are substantial as the property is so large

Somerton House

Somerton House, Tonbaun, Crecora, Co Limerick

Agent Sherry FitzGerald

Price €1.8m

This large, detached house is at the end of a tree-lined driveway through manicured grounds. The house extends to 427sq m (4,596sq ft) over three floors, with five good-sized bedrooms and three-four reception rooms. In addition to the house is a double carport and a large office and gym. Grounds have stables and plenty of room for a pony on the 16 acres. It is just a five-minute drive from the village of Adare and within an hour of the golf courses at Adare Manor, Dromoland Castle and Lahinch.

Plus Spacious home with Ber of B3 on large grounds

Minus You’ll need a ride-on lawnmower