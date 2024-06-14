What will €350,000 buy in France, Spain, Thailand, Canada and Wexford?

Ireland: Wexford

Streamside Cottage, with a river on one side, is a four-bedroom C3-rated timber-framed house added to a traditional Wexford cottage. It is on a 0.85-acre site in Adamstown. Gardens have been developed with raised vegetable beds, a polytunnel, fruit cages, glasshouse and orchard. The 200sq m house is 20 minutes from the beach, has a south-facing patio, solar panels and underfloor heating. Price: €350,000. Agent: DNG McCormack Quinn

Thailand: Chiang Mai

This brand new four-bedroom, 300sq m house just 10 minutes from Chiang Mai International Airport is built to withstand earthquakes. It has high ceilings, has four bathrooms, a pool and is convenient to hospitals and international schools. It comes fully furnished, has two kitchens, air conditioning, a termite treatment system and double-glazed windows. It is surrounded by views of the rice fields and the sacred site of Wat Phra That Doi Suthep. Price: 14M THB/€354,412. Agent: sothebysrealty.com

France: Brittany

This four-bedroom, 174sq m house between Saint-Malo and Dinan has a southerly aspect and stands on 0.22 of an acre. The property has lovely details such as exposed pointed internal walls and a large country hearth, as well as a conservatory, double garage and workshop. Price: €350,000. Agent: agencenewton.com

Spain: Costa Blanca

This three-bedroom town house in the village of Benijofar extends to 133sq m and lies within a 192sq m garden with a small private pool. The property has open-plan interiors and al fresco dining, and is close to supermarkets, leisure and recreational facilities and sandy beaches. It is 42km, or a 35-minute drive from Alicante Airport and close to a number of golf courses. Price: €350,000. Agent: spotblue.com

Canada: Montreal

This bright New-York-loft-style apartment dating from 1912 is within the Unity Building, a designated historical monument that won an award when it was converted into apartments. The one-bedroom unit, with enormous restored industrial windows, measures 48sq m and has exposed brick walls, wooden floors and 10ft-tall ceilings. It is in the sought-after Quartier International De Montreal, where the old town meets downtown. Price: 515,000 CAD/€346,659 Agent: sothebysrealty.com