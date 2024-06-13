Well-designed apartments with courtyards beside Phoenix Park from €385,000

Address : Danehill, Phoenix Park Racecourse, Castleknock, Dublin 15 Price : €385,000 Agent : Hooke & MacDonald

When the former Phoenix Park racecourse was redeveloped, many of the apartment complexes in the surrounding area were named after racehorses. Stallion Danehill is renowned for having been one of the most successful sires of all time, producing winning offspring in Ireland, Australia, the UK and France.

Developers Flynn and O’Flaherty are releasing 40 one-bed, two-bed and three-bed apartments to the market on Thursday, June 13th, at its Danehill development named after the stallion, selling through Hooke & MacDonald. Danehill is beside the N3, close to the Navan Road and Ashtown train stations offering a quick journey to Connolly Station in the city centre. A pedestrian gate will lead to the Navan Road, making morning commutes that bit easier.

The apartments benefit from high-quality exterior landscaping and are a combination of grey, yellow and redbrick, with extensive use of zinc cladding added into the mix by OMS Architects. Built in blocks around central courtyards, underground car parking is designed to keep the development free from the visual clutter of cars. The underground car parks will also have a secure, lockable bike store and storage unit for each apartment.

Apartment block exterior

Dining and living area. Photographs: Ben Ryan

Living area and kitchen in a two-bed apartment

Kitchen and living area

There will eventually be 88 apartments, including penthouses, and on offer this week are eight one-beds (50sq m/538sq ft) from €385,000, 28 two-beds (80sq m/860 sq ft) from €485,000 and four three-beds with an area of (99sq m/1,065 sq ft) from €585,000. The bright, well-designed apartments should see interest from a range of buyers, including downsizers, investors and first-time buyers who could qualify for the help-to-buy scheme for the one and two-bed units.

A welcome feature of the apartments is the quality of the finish and fit-out, and the fact that all apartments come as seen in the showhouses, with tiled and fitted bathrooms, kitchens with all white goods and appliances supplied (except for the laundry appliances) so new owners can move straight in with little to worry about except arranging the furniture.

Living areas are bright and spacious with dual-aspect windows, and the three beds on the upper floors have pleasing views that include the Hill of Howth. All apartments on the Navan Road side will be looking out on the fields of the Teagasc research centre, and on the other side, the tranquil vista of the trees of the Phoenix Park.

The kitchens are by Nolans, with grey units and composite worktops. The floors are laminate, and there is a plant room that doubles as a utility and every apartment has a storage closet that could double as a cloakroom. All bedrooms are doubles, with floor-to-ceiling windows and wardrobes by Cawleys. The bathrooms are spacious. The one-bed has one bathroom, the two-bed has an en suite and main bathroom, as does the three-bed.

Bedroom with en suite

Double bedroom

Double bedroom

Bathroom

There is also a substantial balcony terrace lying outside the living areas, with a stone tile underfoot and great views over the soon-to-be-completed landscaped green areas. The outer spaces that link the blocks are well-thought-out and landscaped.

Located opposite the Fairhaven housing estate, another Flynn and O’Flaherty development, Danehill benefits from being in the heart of an established area, with shops on site, and there will also be a creche added while the Edmund Rice secondary school is adjacent to the scheme.

The development has pedestrian access to the Phoenix Park and the Ashtown Gate is a short drive away, as is Castleknock village. The M50 is a few minutes’ drive away too, while Dublin Airport is within easy reach.