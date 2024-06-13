All local council seats have all been filled, with Fianna Fáil becoming the largest party at 248 seats. The others are as follows: Fine Gael 245; Labour 46, Social Democrats 35; Greens 23; People Before Profit Solidarity 13, Aontú 8; Independents 186; Others 33.

Advantage Ní Mhurchú

All quiet in Midlands-North-West where the next step is expected to be the election of Luke ‘Ming’ Flanagan and the distribution of his surplus - he needs less than 3,000 of Peadar Tóibín’s 56,000 votes to get over the line.

In Ireland South, Barry Roche is observing the piles of votes accumulating:

“Early indications from an examination of Grace O Sullivan’s papers are that they are transferring more to Cynthia Ní Mhurchú than to Mick Wallace, who needs to make up a near-2,000 deficit - not good news for Wallace.”

Fianna Fáil hopeful of doubling up

It’s final count time in Cork. Here’s Barry Roche to fill us in on the stakes as they stand:

Cynthia Ní Mhurchú has moved into pole position to claim the final seat in Ireland South for Fianna Fáil as she leapfrogged Independent4Change MEP Mick Wallace on foot of transfers from the surplus of running mate Billy Kelleher.

Ní Mhurchú picked up over 60 per cent of Kelleher’s surplus, getting an impressive 3,377 out of Kelleher’s 5,344 transferable papers to leapfrog Wallace and move on to 75,900, compared to the Wexford man who got just 223 to move 73,947.

The count ended with the elimination of sitting Green Party MEP Grace O’Sullivan, from Waterford, with all the focus shifting now to where her final 69,197 votes will go – to Ní Mhurchú from Carlow or to Wallace, with the Wexford man seeking to make up a deficit of 1,953.

Meanwhile Independent Michael McNamara is chugging nicely along on 87,542 and Sinn Féin’s Kathleen Funchion is similarly looking comfortable on 82,500 to join already elected MEPs, Kelleher and Sean Kelly of Fine Gael.

‘I made every minute of my mandate count’

Grace O’Sullivan has issued a valedictory statement outlining some of her work in Brussels now she’s out of the race. Here it is:

“Serving as a Member of the European Parliament for Ireland South has been the honour of my life, and I am extremely grateful to the people of Ireland South who trusted me with their votes in 2019, and in 2024.

“I am proud of the impact I had in the European Parliament, leading the negotiations for the European Union’s 8th Environment Action Programme which will guide the EU’s environmental agenda up to 2030, and steering that legislation through the Parliament with a huge majority. I am also proud to have worked on the Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation as lead negotiator for the Greens/EFA, which will start to tackle the sea of plastic waste overwhelming consumers and make polluters pay.

“I was also a member of the Mercosur Delegation, where I fought tooth and nail to protect Irish farmers, and the environment, from a deeply damaging trade deal that puts profit before the wellbeing of people and planet. As a member of Delegation for Relations with Palestine, where I vigorously opposed the EU’s support for Israel’s disproportionate reaction to the horrific October 7th attacks, which has caused death, destruction, and misery to be inflicted on the Palestinian people.

“I worked extremely hard to build alliances to progress change – no Irish MEP authored more legislative reports (binding EU law) during the term of the 9th European Parliament than I did. I made every minute of my mandate count, and I have no regrets.

“I want to thank my team, my supporters, and Green Party members from across Ireland South who spared no effort, and left no stone unturned in my re-election bid, and ran a really fantastic campaign. I couldn’t have asked for more, and will never forget the support I received. It is testament to their work that, despite challenging political conditions, I came close to retaining my seat, being eliminated after the 19th count, with close to 70,000 votes.

“While losing my seat is disappointing on a personal level, it is just the latest chapter in a long story. For over 40 years I have been standing up for what I believe in, and fighting for what is right. During that time I have experienced so many ups and downs – rough seas and calm waters, headwinds and tailwinds. Throughout it all, my commitment to fighting for climate action, for human rights, and for environmental protection has remained steadfast. This commitment remains as strong today as it was when I set out on the Rainbow Warrior at the age of 23.

“The European Union faces a challenging five years, and I wish our incoming MEPs every success during their mandate. I hope that they work constructively to defend the Green Deal, human rights and the rule of law, and to prioritise a Europe that tackles the social, environmental and economic issues that face Europeans across the Continent.”

69,197 and out.



40+ years of campaigning through rough seas and calm waters, headwinds and tailwinds, good days and bad. The fight continues.



Eternally grateful for everyone who put their trust in me. Thank you.



Statement: https://t.co/TfUoV81RNg pic.twitter.com/lwEovi8ZQH — Grace O'Sullivan MEP (@GraceOSllvn) June 13, 2024

Grace O’Sullivan eliminated

Count 19, distributing Billy Kelleher’s surplus, is concluded with no one else reaching the quota, so sitting Green MEP Grace O’Sullivan will be eliminated. More to follow.

It’s worth recapping at this point that candidates do not need to reach the quota to be elected. The quota is a way of showing that a candidate cannot be overtaken – but the final seats can still be taken simply by having more votes than the next challenger.

As we approach the final counts, non-transferable ballots and ballots that have reached the end of their transfer journey mean that the total number bouncing around is reduced. The last seats in Ireland South and Midlands-North-West will likely go to people without quotas, as they did in Dublin.

Endgame in Ireland South as final count approaches

Fianna Fáil’s Billy Kelleher is on his way back to Brussels after he finally made it over the finish line when thanks to 12,271 transfers from Fine Gael’s John Mullins, he sailed past the quota with over 5,000 votes to spare, Barry Roche reports.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin turned up at the Nemo Count Centre for Ireland South just before Returning Office Martin Harvey read out the result of the transfer of Mullins’ 43,601 votes, and there was loud cheering as Kelleher was hoisted aloft by his jubilant supporter.

Attention now turns to the distribution of Kelleher’s 5,344 surplus and where they will go, with Fianna Fáil hoping they will transfer in sufficient numbers to his running mate, Cynthia Ní Mhurchú, to narrow the 1,191 gap between her and outgoing Independent4Change MEP, Mick Wallace.

After that, the 20th and final count will see the distribution of the 68,000 plus votes garnered by outgoing Green Party MEP, Grace O’Sullivan to determine the destination of the fifth and final seat between Wallace and Ní Mhurchú.

That final count should also see the other two seats allocated to Independent Michael McNamara and Sinn Féin’s Kathleen Funchion, who are currently on 86,757 and 82,315 and on course to book their seats on the flight to Belgium.

Kelleher elected

Billy Kelleher (FF) takes the second seat in Ireland South. His surplus will be distributed, then outgoing MEP Grace O’Sullivan (Greens) is likely to be eliminated. More to follow.

Tower of democracy

Barry Roche, who has had some time for contemplation in between Ireland South counts over the past week, previously reported that the ballots cast in that constituency would weigh 5.8 tonnes and stretch for more than 4,600km if laid end to end.

“Now for the résistance,” he says. “On the basis that a 500 ream of photocopying paper is 5.2cm, the 713,000 ballots cast, if stacked one on top of each other, would extend 7.4km up into the air – seven times higher than Carrauntwohill and 22 times higher than the Eiffel Tower.”

An update from the next count in Cork should be with us before too long.

Gildernew overtakes Mullooly in Midlands-North-West

Sinn Féin’s Michelle Gildernew received over 20,000 transfers from Chris MacManus in the 18th count in Midlands-North-West, taking her above Ciaran Mullooly (Independent Ireland) in the race for the constituency’s fifth and final seat, Fiachra Gallagher reports.

Ms Gildernew now has 74,795 votes, compared to Mr Mullooly’s 73,101.

Aontú's Peadar Tóibín was eliminated following the count.

Luke ‘Ming’ Flanagan will likely reach the quota on the next count.

Full state of play:



Flanagan (IND): 110,865

Carberry (FG): 86,865

Walsh (FG): 86,401

Cowen (FF): 85,592

Gildernew (SF): 74,795

Mullooly (II): 73,101

Chambers (FF): 60,537

Toibín (AON): 56,633 — Fiachra Gallagher (@fiachragllagher) June 13, 2024

Billy Kelleher on the cusp

Barry Roche reports from the Ireland South race that early indications from the distribution of John Mullins papers on the 18th count in Ireland South suggest Billy Kelleher could get around 12,000, enough to get him over the 114,761 quota with around 4,000 to spare.

If that was the case, the 19th count would be the distribution of Mr Kelleher’s surplus, which Fianna Fáil hope will transfer strongly to Cynthia Ní Mhurchú to help her close the gap to Mick Wallace before the elimination of Grace O’Sullivan, whose transfers would then decide the destination of the last seat.

Will Grace O’Sullivan survive Ireland South count?

Ireland First Derek Blighe proved correct in his prediction that Independent Michael McNamara would the greatest beneficiary from his elimination, when the Clare-based TD picked up 8,132 papers to put him to the head of five candidates vying for three seats, Barry Roche reports from the Ireland South count in Cork.

McNamara is now on 83,702 over 2,000 ahead of Sinn Féin’s Kathleen Funchion and both have opened a 10,000 plus lead on Independent4Change Mick Wallace on 71,910, with Cynthia Ní Mhurchú another 5,000 behind Wallace and Grace O’Sullivan another 3,000 further back again.

Fine Gael’s second candidate John Mullins has now exited the race, and his 43,601 votes are currently being distributed, but the smart money now would be on McNamara, Funchion and Wallace to fill the last three seats in the five seat constituency.

There are two scenarios that might throw a spanner in the works for McNamara, Funcheon and Wallace. The first is if Mullins transferred in huge numbers to Kelleher, given that both are Cork-based candidates and their parent parties are in Coalition together.

Kelleher needs just under 7,000 to reach the quota but if Mullins was to transfer say, twice that amount to Kelleher, it would be mean Kelleher would then have a 7,000 surplus which he would hope to pass on to Ní Mhurchú to close the near 6,000 deficit by which she trails Wallace.

The other possible scenario is that when O’Sullivan, from Waterford exits the race, as is looking increasingly likely, she will transfer more to Ní Mhurchú, on the basis they are two women candidates and from the southeast, rather to her near neighbour Wallace from Wexford.

Lack of Coalition loyalty

Barry Roche reports from the Ireland South count: Outgoing Ireland South MEP Grace O’Sullivan of the Green Party said she had expected “some degree of loyalty” from their Government Coalition partners as she faced elimination in the race for the final three seats in the five seat constituency.

Speaking before the receipt of a whopping 7,675 transfers from Susan Doyle of the Social Democrats, which put the smallest of question marks over her exit from the race, O’Sullivan revealed why she felt she was less transfer-friendly now compared to in 2019 when she won a seat.

“I think we have seen an interesting pattern where I saw that Mick Wallace did better than I did on Sean Kelly’s transfers which was a big surprise to me because Seán Kelly and Mick Wallace in terms of policies would be polar opposites,” she said.

“I found it strange that people were favouring someone with very different views rather than someone who is in coalition partnership with them and I had kind of expected some degree of loyalty there and we really haven’t seen that at all,” she added.

Kelly, who was elected on the first count with 122,776 votes, saw his surplus of over 8,000 go primarily to his running mate John Mullins who got 2,633 and Fianna Fáil’s Billy Kelleher, who got 1,963. O’Sullivan got just 361 compared to Wallace, who got 390.

Transfers to Gildernew

Fiachra Gallagher reports from the Midlands-North-West count: Sinn Féin’s Chris MacManus has lost his seat in Midlands-North-West, after he was eliminated from the race on the 17th count.

While disappointed at the result, he said he hoped his transfers would boost party colleague Michelle Gildernew’s chances of claiming the final fifth seat in the constituency.

“It’s all to play for. The numbers, maybe, are not in Michelle’s favour, but I wouldn’t be writing her off just yet, there’s another three counts to go,” he said.

He said that Sinn Féin had lessons to learn from its performance in the locals and European elections.

“I think the important thing to go away [with] after this election is to listen to what people have said to us on the doorsteps, recognise the vote that happened on election day, give some recognition that people that do want change, some of them didn’t come out to vote, some of them came out to vote and voted for independents and other smaller parties,” he said.

He stressed that local and European campaigns are very different from general elections.

“A general election, when people realise they’re voting for a Government, they’ll resize how they voted, [maybe] they didn’t come out to vote [in other elections], and will reassess.”

“Sinn Féin will be in fighting order for that general election,” he added.

He did not rule out running for the party in that election. “I don’t think it's the last time you’ll see my MacManus name on the ballot paper,” he said.

Chris MacManus (SF) loses his seat after 17 counts in #MNW.



"I don't think its the last time you'll see my MacManus name on the ballot paper," he says, hinting at a general election run. @irishtimes #ee24 pic.twitter.com/IEILRxPkP7 — Fiachra Gallagher (@fiachragllagher) June 13, 2024

MacManus eliminated

Chris MacManus (SF) has been eliminated from MNW on count 17. His 36,157 votes will now be distributed, Fiachra Gallagher reports from Castlebar.

Lisa Chambers: ‘Name recognition was a factor’

Vivienne Clarke writes: Fianna Fáil Senator Lisa Chambers has said that name recognition was a factor in the success of some candidates in the European elections.

“We knew before the campaign that name recognition was a big part because the constituency is so vast, stretching from Donegal down to Galway and right across the Midlands border into the commuter belt,” the Midlands-North-West candidate told RTÉ radio’s Today with Claire Byrne show.”

“People further away from where I live wouldn’t really be with me. But if you are a celebrity you’ve been open to the media, like [ex-RTÉ broadcaster and Independent Ireland candidate] Ciarán Mullooly. You know, there’s more familiarity with your name. And I think with a candidate list of 27 names to choose from, it’s quite obvious that name recognition played a big role in the votes that people got.”

Ms Chambers said she expected to be eliminated later today or tomorrow depending on how quickly the count continues. It was still possible that Sinn Féin candidate Michelle Gildernew could overtake Ciaran Mullooly to take the fifth seat, depending on the transfer of Niall Blaney’s votes.

When asked if a different campaign, with fewer candidates, would have been more successful for Fianna Fáil in Midlands-North-West, Ms Chambers said: “Of course you’d always wonder if the strategy was different, would it have made a difference? Because it does come down to at which point you’re eliminated, because the longer you stay alive, for want of a better phrase, you’re in the mix to get more transfers.

“I’m really proud of the campaign that I ran. I got a significant vote just shy of 45,000, which is huge. So I’m proud of that and of course, disappointed not to make it because you put a lot of work into these campaigns. But I got great support from my home county of Mayo as well. So I’m taking the positives out of this.”

Saoirse McHugh’s transfers

Fiachra Gallagher reports from Castlebar: Counting is under way again at the TF Royal Hotel, Castlebar, with all five seats in Midlands-North-West still to be filled.

After a significant boost from Saoirse McHugh’s (Independent) transfers last night, Luke ‘Ming’ Flanagan (Independent) looks set to reach the quota easily – at present, he sits on 103,653, less that 10,000 votes away from the quota.

The race for the fifth and final seat in the constituency was still wide open on Thursday morning, although Ciaran Mullooly (Independent Ireland) remains the favourite. After 16 counts, he sits on 71,107, ahead of Peadar Tóibín (Aontú) on 54,531 and Michelle Gildernew (Sinn Féin) on 53,129.

The count centre was quiet on Thursday morning – only poll-topper Mr Flanagan was present on the count-centre floor – but more candidates are expected to arrive during the day as the count nears its conclusion.

Derek Blighe transfers

Barry Roche reports from Ireland South: Eliminated anti-immigration candidate Derek Blighe of the Ireland First party who got 25,000 votes believes the bulk of his transfers following his elimination on Wednesday night will go to Independent Michael McNamara

McNamara, a former Labour TD for Clare, who has been critical of the government’s handling of immigration, is in contention for one of the last three seats and Blighe reckons – and hopes – that he may help him take the seat when his 38,635 papers are distributed later today.

“I think they’ll go to McNamara – hopefully they will – I heard some say Kelleher was getting No 2s, if he does, there’s nothing I can do about it, that’s down to the voters, that’s not down to me so quite possibly they will though I’d say quite a decent share of them will be non-transferable.”

Counting is restarting at Nemo Rangers GAA club in Cork with the distribution of Blighe’s papers with McNamara, Sinn Féin’s Kathleen Funcheon, Independent4Change Mick Wallace and Fianna Fáil’s Cynthia Ni Mhurchu the most credible contenders for the last three seats.

Cormac McQuinn reports that Social Democrats candidate Sinéad Gibney has said she personally lost €20,000 in her unsuccessful bid for a European Parliament seat and sold her car to part-fund her election bid. Ms Gibney fell short of the threshold for reimbursement of campaign expenses by just 440 votes.

That is the question that has resurfaced again after the success of both small parties in the local elections over the weekend, writes Sarah Burns. The Social Democrats almost doubled their local authority representation, going from 19 to 35 seats, most notably becoming the second largest party on Dublin City Council.

The Labour Party will also be pleased with its performance – retaining 56 seats, down one on its 2019 showing – but very much above expectations, and mostly notably, securing an MEP seat in Dublin.

Green Party rounds on Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil

In our overnight lead, the political team write the Green Party’s hopes of salvaging sitting MEP’s Grace O’Sullivan’s seat in Ireland South were fading. The Greens’ disappointment led to further criticism of Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil from Green deputy leader Catherine Martin on Wednesday.

She warned the climate crisis “is way too important to toy around with” during elections.

Asked about attacks on her party from other Coalition parties during the campaign Ms Martin, the Green deputy leader, replied: “I can’t control the other political parties and what they might do.