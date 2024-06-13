Look inside: New apartments in historic Bray Head Hotel building from €450,000

Address : Fontenoy Place, Strand Road, Bray, Co Wicklow Price : €450,000 Agent : DNG New Homes

View this property on MyHome.ie

The former Bray Head Hotel, at the end of the esplanade in Bray, dates from the 1860s, when the Co Wicklow town first witnessed a boom in tourism. The historic building – and protected structure – was last sold in 2017. Then in a state of disrepair, it has now been refurbished into 49 units, some of which are launching this weekend under its new title: Fontenoy Place.

Over the years the Victorian building has hosted an illustrious list of cinematic greats including Richard Burton (when filming The Spy Who Came in from the Cold) and Elizabeth Taylor, and was used extensively by Ardmore Studios and RTÉ for films such as The Commitments, Breakfast on Pluto and My Left Foot. It also served as a location for the popular TV series Ballykissangel and Love/Hate.

Initial plans were for the conversion of the hotel into 44 apartments, but this was increased to 49, comprising one-, two- and three-bedroom units in revised planning applications from 2022.

Fontenoy Place

Opjen plan kitchen/living and dining

Interiors have been designed by Muriel Simpson of H&G Design Group

A selection of penthouse units are also available

Now 18 units will be released to the market on Saturday, June 15th, in the most prominent building at the southern end of the Bray promenade, through selling agents DNG New Homes.

READ MORE

Some of the units have marvellous sea views – looking out over the Irish Sea, towards Howth, Dalkey and Killiney, while others have views of the Great Sugar Loaf Mountain, and the remaining units look over an internal landscaped courtyard.

Developed by Buttonworks Real Estate the result is a blend of contemporary features mixed with historical charm, where many period features, such as the great Victorian staircase, are preserved. Interiors have been designed by Muriel Simpson, creative director of H+G Design Group.

Some bedrooms have dual aspect and high ceilings

Main bedrooms have en-suite bathrooms

Units to the front have lovely sea views

Internal finishes include tall ceilings in the original building, with high-quality joinery in bedrooms, quartz countertops in kitchens and pressurised shower systems. All units are A rated with air-to-water heat pumps providing thermostatically controlled zone heating.

Its is a 16-minute walk to the Bray Dart station and 12 minutes to the Bray bus depot. Dublin Airport can be reached in 40 minutes off peak and for walks, Kilruddery House and Gardens are a seven-minute drive away. Its setting also allows easy access to the town of Bray – with lots of restaurants and bars – in addition to a number of schools, sporting facilities and walks in the vicinity.

The 18 units to be released include one-bedroom apartments (49sq m/526sq ft) priced from €450,000, two-bedroom units (67sq m/718sq ft) from €485,000, and three-bedroom units (90sq m/969sq ft) from €540,000.

In terms of penthouses: two-bedroom units (73sq m/786sq ft) are seeking €650,000 while the three-bedroom units (103sq m/1,109sq ft) are priced from €950,000.